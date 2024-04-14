Former BBNaija housemate "Ka3na" currently buzzed the internet after she uploaded a video of herself at a riverbank

The reality TV star donned a white material while she knelt by the riverside, and the priest interceded on her behalf with a live white goat

Netizens got triggered by her contentious clip after noticing that she played one of Mercy Chinwo's gospel songs in the background

Ex-BBNaija housemate Kate "Ka3na" Jones currently buzzed the internet with a recent video she shared of herself at a river bank

The reality TV star was spotted donning a white material and kneeling by the riverside.

Ka3na and a water priestess appease River goddess. Credit: @official_Ka3na

The beauty influencer who lost her British husband around a year ago described how she was in a sad place but received comfort from her priest sister.

According to Ka3na, her priest sister encouraged her to return to Nigeria quickly for a sacrifice to the river goddess.

She wished the priest a happy birthday and thanked her for her assistance throughout her trying times.

BBNaija's Ka3na performs rites with gospel song

In the clip that has since gathered attention, Ka3na knelt by the river while the river priestess used a live white goat dunked in the river to circle around her head.

Sharing the video with Mercy Chinwo's 'I'm in awe' playing in the background, she captioned the post:

"What a privilege to call you my sister, @helina_stars_shines. Thank you for always interceding on my behalf. This was me weeks after I lost my husband, and I was completely lost. My sister said to me, "Drop everything you're doing in the Uk and come home," and I obeyed. I flew into Nigeria, and @helina_stars_shines stepped in, and the rest is history. It is my greatest desire that all the goddesses bless you with all your heart desires. Happiest birthday to the best sister in the world, @helina_stars_shines.

"To everyone who is going through darkness, you're not alone. Please don't be shy to seek help. This world is deeper than our mortal eyes can see. Blessed Sunday, everyone. .”

Nigerians camp on Ka3na's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

andriensbeautyhub:

"What’s all this? Naija Shuooo."

iam_igbinedionsammy:

"Na river and mammi water get this week. Cos i no just understand."

iamchizzy_v:

"Jesus Christ is the only Way button."

rosythrone:

"If only people know the peace and blessings that comes from faithful serving the Almighty God eh, you’ll never want to stop."

ada.ezee_:

"What exactly is gospel music doing in your video? Una shrine people no sabi go studio to sing?? You can’t serve two masters na. Confused lots."

_nobleprince:

"People are now having the morale to showcase what they believe in… I love this, hypocrisy is coming to an end in this religious race…So many pastors will start telling their members the truth soon."

uche_nwufo:

"Let people believe what they want to believe. Do yours!! You’re shouting Jesus but you’re not even truly repented! You don’t read your Bible or keep the 10 commandments. Stop preaching what you don’t practice online"

Prayers up as Ka3na takes down IG account after hubby's demise

Legit.ng reported how netizens took to social media to pray for Ka3na after reports of her hubby's demise emerged online.

A quick search for the reality star's Instagram page showed she took down her account from the platform.

