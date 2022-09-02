Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola, recently clocked a new age to the joy of fans

The socialite turned the milestone age of 50 on September 2, 2022, and she celebrated it with her fans on social media

Congratulations poured in for Lola Okoye as she shared fabulous photos online to mark the special event

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare’s wife, Lola, has clocked the milestone age of 50.

The celebrity wife turned the new age on September 2, 2022, to the joy of her many fans on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Lola posted a series of fabulous photos of herself with a birthday message in the caption.

Lola Okoye celebrates 50th birthday with fabulous photos. Photos: @lolaomotayo_okoye

She wrote:

“50 and Fabulous….. ❤️❤️ #birthdaygirl #september2nd”

The celebrant went for a bold look on her big day with her big red dress paired with a red crown, necklace and ring.

The socialite also complemented the outfit with bold red lipstick and a smokey eye look.

See the photos below:

Congratulations pour in for Lola Okoye as she clocks 50

After the socialite posted her birthday snaps online, a number of fans took to her comment section to drop their well wishes as they celebrated with her. Read what some of them had to say below:

Anita_okoye:

“The Queen!!! Happy Birthday Beautiful 50 where? May God continue to bless you and protect you! Love you loads Sis ❤️.”

Tokemakinwa:

“Loliiiitaaaaaaa happy birthday sis.”

Tastebudzng:

“Whop!!!! Whop!!! Whop!!!! Congratulations!!!!! You look stunning at 50.. Wishing you a very happy birthday and another 50 wonderful years ahead.”

Jayke_closet:

“Happy birthday ma’am ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the whole look ❤️.”

Thathoneygirl_kitchen:

“Happy birthday mama,you look fabulous and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fifidilly:

“Lollipop!!!!!!!!!!!Happy 50th Girl! Love you❤️ @lolaomotayo_okoye.”

Lamiphillipsworld:

“Telling lies please! Abeg if this is what 50 looks like let us all hurry ! Happy Birthday! You’ve always shown warmth and peace and I pray God wraps His loving arms around you eternally.”

Toyahmusic:

“Happy birthday to my Virgo Mate’ A Queen and more Aunty Lola llnp ma ❤️.”

Hgiltd:

“Let Them Know This is 50 Sugar ❤️ Happy birthday beautiful ”

Ima_lovetouch:

“Awwww Happy Birthday ma,Wowww 50 is the new 30.”

Nice one.

