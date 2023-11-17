Despite being from a humble background, a Nigerian lady has been able to build two houses in Lagos

The techie took to social media to inspire people with her life story and appreciated God for meeting her efforts with success

She shared pictures of her two houses, the one she built for her mother and where they previously lived

Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka, a Nigerian lady, has inspired people with her story as she showed off her houses.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 16, Ekwutosinam, from a humble background, showed the poor village house her mum and siblings lived in.

Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka built two houses in Lagos. Photo Credit: Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka

Ekwutosinam said they were insulted in the village house

According to Ekwutosinam, they received insults in the village house and had to swallow them for fear of being ejected. In her words:

"The kinda insult wey we don chop just because we were staying in that house can only be imagined. Imagine living in a house like this and still have to be humble make the owner children no throw you out."

Eventually, the techie's hardwork paid off as she went on to build a house for her mum and two for herself in Lagos. She shared the pictures of the houses and appreciated God. She wrote:

"I am sharing my story to give some of you a better picture of how God has really treated my case. I some times doubt if all these are real or maybe, just a facade. I sincerely love my sweet baby Jesus, I love how God works in a humorous way. He makes your blessings feel like you are catching cruise. So unreasonably unreal.

"These are just a tip of God blessings towards me. I also want to add that I worked really hard to be here but Jesus did amazing job in meeting my efforts with success.

"If you see this post, just know that this is a testimony."

Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka's post inspired people

Angela Onoja said:

"Ada Papa Ekwy, you don try!

"Your testimony is inspiring and there are still more to come.

"I am sincerely happy for you and your family.

"I talk into this with all pleasure ❤️❤️."

Chinasa Lilian Obekpa said:

"Congratulations.

"Whenever I read your post I feel so encouraged and motivated to do more, some day I will get there."

Joy Amara Obinwa said:

"God has been great indeed.

"You have done amazingly well for yourself and your family."

Lovina Sunshine Nicholas said:

"Congratulations Ekwy... God is really wonderful.

"I tap into the blessings of this testimony... Very soon the world shall hear my testimony, Amen ."

Gidigba Oju Christabel said:

"Indeed God bless the work of our hand. Congratulations and many more to come.

"May your testimony be permanent. Amen."

Adebunmi Oyewale said:

"Thank you Jesus for crowning all your effort. Thank God for making you that person that changed the story of your family. May you continue to flourish and prosper.

"Hearty congratulations to you and your family. This is so inspiring!"

