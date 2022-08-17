Peter Okoye of the P-Square seemed to be so upset with the attitude of some Nigerian graduates who come on social media to defend politicians

The singer took to his verified Twitter page to share a post that spoke about a jobless Nigerian graduate who managed to get a smartphone but is on social media to defend those who made him jobless

Peter, in a caption to that post, used ‘sick’ and ‘thumbs down’ emojis to express how he felt about the post he shared

Peter Okoye of the P-Square group, also known as Mr. P, has come at some Nigerian graduates who are jobless but still go on social media to defend the politicians who made them jobless in the first place.

He took to his Twitter page to share a post that spoke about a jobless Nigerian who managed to buy a smartphone and uses the same smartphone to defend the people who made him jobless on social media.

Peter Okoye on jobless Nigerian graduates. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In his caption to the photo, Mr. P used the Sick and Thumbs Down emojis to express how he felt about the post.

Check out the tweet below:

Peter and his brother Paul Okoye have always been known as advocates of the youth rising and have also thrown their weight behind the candidature of Labour Party’s Peter Obi for President.

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye’s tweet

Several reactions have continued to trail Peter’s tweet on Twitter as many supported his expression and shared their opinions about the said post.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Mullarh1:

"Poverty is a deadly disease worst than HIV. Poverty can make one sell his birth right for peanut. I’ve seen people that sell their biological child to raise money to feed. Say no to poverty mentality."

KadiriUcce:

"That's how I saw a professor that earn 220k is defending Bashir Ahmed that earns 800k plus even after retirement."

Callmewhalley:

"All because u want ur PITAOBI to be president of Biafra..."

AdakaIni:

"Highest level of ment is someone that's expected to provide his 2nd degree defending a candidate without school cert ."

LateefRaheem4:

"Your candidate is among those who made a lot of our young graduate jobless. He's a former governor without any track record n also a member of economy team of previous administration that borrowed to pay salary."

