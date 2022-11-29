Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s seemingly troubled relationship with Jada recently became public knowledge over their posts

Fellow singer, Peter PSquare’s wife, Lola Okoye, took to social media to advise Wizkid after the development

Lola advised Wizkid, telling that there is nothing outside but vultures and netizens reacted to what she had to say

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s apparent relationship troubles with his partner and mother of two of his kids, Jada, has caught the attention of Peter PSquare’s wife, Lola Okoye.

Lola took to social media to advise Wizkid after the singer and his partner made questionable posts showing their relationship was facing some troubles.

In reaction to Wizkid and Jada’s viral posts, Lola made sure to advise the singer who had claimed to be single and noted that there’s nothing outside for him.

Reactions as Lola Okoye advises Wizkid over relationship drama with Jada. Photos: @lolaomotayo_okoye, @jada_p_, @wizkkidnews

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Nothing out there but vultures waiting to devour and conquer bro @wizkidayo, more love, less ego #lovewins”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Lola Okoye advises Wizkid over troubled relationship with Jada

dazzlingada:

"But that's true. If u are married to a man or woman trying his or her best to be good and loyal to you please holam tight o. Sometimes dem go annoy you but always remember that no one is perfect and challenges must come."

mcelvisjcfrn:

"Truth be told it’s so cold outside my brother."

de_ellas_apparels:

"Wetin concern her "

chocolate_secret1:

"Adviser social media in-laws"

skinbaddie__:

"You people are so funny. Is he married to Jada or what? Or is she his only baby mama??"

lizzy_gloria:

"Less love, more ego"

atoke_cacregistration:

"But aunty Lola used to mind her business… what changed ma?"

the_original_oge:

"People saying he’s catching cruise should please just stop it already. That’s the problem we have, excusing silliness and nonchalance all in the name of cruise. This man is in a relationship and even raising a family with SOMEONE. Even if he’s not committed to that relationship, the least he can do is to respect her especially in the public eye. This is so silly of Wizkid."

superwoman9ja:

"A word is enough for the wise. It is really vultures out there."

Cubana Chiefpriest confirms Davido and Chioma are married

Meanwhile, Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently seemed to confirm Davido’s marriage to Chioma on social media.

On his official Instagram page, the socialite shared a photo of the couple with Davido’s father and another family member.

However, Chiefpriest’s caption caught the attention of many after he called them all Adeleke's.

Source: Legit.ng