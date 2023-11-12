Davido's cousin Folasade Adeleke has opened up on how she became a mother at the age of 15

In a trending video, Folasade described the moment as the darkest time of her life, as it was filled with fear and shame

The single mother of one's comment has stirred emotions from many as encouraged her with soothing words

Folasade Adeleke, one of the cousins to music star David Adeleke Davido recently opened up on her personal life.

The single mother who was on a podcast saywhatyouknow revealed she got pregnant at 16 and has been a mother for 15 years.

Davido’s Cousin Folasade Adeleke speaks on the darkest moment in her life. Credit: @folazfab

Folasade, in her statement, described the period of her pregnancy as the darkest time of her life, as she was filled with fear, shame, and regret.

In her words:

“I am 31 years old, I have been a mother for 15 years. I was 16 years old when I got pregnant. I understand that nobody can shame me if I know who I am. Motherhood is a journey like no other. I always tell people whatever I go through is my testimony. First came fear, then came shame, regret, then neglect. That was the darkest time in my life. I threw the whole thing God was with me”.

Watch her video below:

People react to Davido's cousin video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

umeh8082:

"U didn't post all she said oooo I love her already."

tobi.neri:

"GOD!! everyone who has been through a dark time realizes there’s GOD he comes through for everyone TRUST GOD ALWAYS no matter your shortcomings he’ll come through for you."

adanna_gil:

"overcoming it all through Christ."

mhiz_aura:

"My mom gave birth to me at the age of 17, she had nothing and from a poor home, today am 24 and she’s 41, we’re literally living like sister now."

the___alpha_:

"Money gives most people confidence."

