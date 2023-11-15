Nigerian rapper Oladips has now left many of his fans concerned over his well-being following videos trending online

A series of clips made the rounds, showing the music star appearing to have collapsed and friends trying to rush him to a hospital

According to one of them, the music star’s mother was against them taking him to a hospital and asked that they bring him home

Popular Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, has caused a huge stir online as fans worry about his safety following recent developments.

In the late hours of November 14, 2023, videos made the rounds on social media of the Lalakukulala crooner seeming to have collapsed as people surrounded him.

In the video, the music star’s friends gathered around him and screamed with panic as they tried to revive him. See below:

However, before the video of the collapsed rapper started to circulate, he had taken to his Instagram stories to cry out for help.

In the post, Oladips mentioned one of his friends, @onlyonelifetime, and asked where he was. The rapper complained about how he had tried to reach the friend on the phone several times and how they knew he didn’t like to be left alone in the house, especially with his condition. The music star, however, did not explain further.

He wrote:

“onlyonelifetime_Please Where Are You? I Done Call Your Number Tire. I Talk Say Make Una No Dey Leave Only Me For This House, I Done Talk This Thing Like A Million Times... Not Even This Period Like This Please Dey Come House Please Tori Olorun.”

Shortly after that, another video was also posted online of a person behind the camera shedding tears and asking to be driven to the hospital.

Oladips’ friend, @Onlyonelifetime, also took to his Instagram page to claim that the rapper’s mother didn’t want her son to be taken to the hospital. It was claimed that the mum asked that they bring her son back home.

See the post below:

Nigerians react as rapper Oladips’ well-being raises concerns

The worrisome posts and videos of soon spread online and raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some netizens wondered why the people around the rapper were making videos to post online instead of helping him, while others wondered if it was a stunt.

Read some of their comments below:

leeeymarrrrh:

“May God help him but you guys don’t really have to keep videoing people at their vulnerable moment .. it isn’t nice.”

kinky_vee:

“How come he started filming before the car got to him and why…..… u know what quick recovery.”

bigshynee:

“But why should I believe this??”

dansky_exchange:

“May everyone going through a lot find peace and happiness.. it’s not easy out there.”

horlafrosh123:

“I just wonder how ppl do think so low here in this comment section saying this is scripted or clout chasing. You dare use death for clout?”

Sirdollar:

“Make una forgive me but this looks like clout.”

Derickrose28:

“Take him to hospital except his mom is a doctor!!!”

midecupoftee:

“I sincerely hope this is not for clout and he’s okay.”

Y.e.w.a.n.d.e:

“I don’t get how people take out their phone to record during situations like this.”

Babycee03:

“Take him to his mother o. She knows best why she said bring him to me. This world is fully of misery. I pray quick healing for him.”

Dugochukwu007:

“Is his mom doctor? Abi she be herbalist?”

mis_adaobi:

“And he is recording are you serious bro?‍♀️social media will finish you people.”

Oladips loses father

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Oladips took to social media to share an unpleasant experience he had after the death of his father.

Recall that on February 13, 2023, Oladips announced on social media that his father had passed on.

The music star later took to his Twitter page to complain about people’s behaviour after he went home to mourn his father.

