BBNaija star, Tacha’s recent interaction with a fan at an event has now drawn an online comment from him

The fan, @iammozbit on X, shared a public statement where he explained his side of the story

The fan demanded for a public apology from Tacha while noting that the video she posted of them caused him distress

BBNaija star Tacha's fan, @iammozbit on X, has now spoken up after the reality star posted a video of them on social media.

Recall that Tacha recently made headlines for sharing a video of her removing the fan’s hand from her waist as they posed together for a picture.

Fans react as man who put his hand on BBN Tacha's waist speaks. Photos: @symply_tacha, @iammozbit

Source: Twitter

In a new development, the fan took to social media to address the viral video while also calling out the BBNaija star.

@Iammozbit shared an official statement on his page where he explained what transpired between him and Tacha as he tried to correct the trending narrative.

According to the X user, he was at an event working with the stage manager when Tacha asked him for a quick photo backstage and he obliged.

Not stopping there, the fan added that Tacha did not express any concerns about their interaction and the video she posted online seemed like she was just seeking attention with it.

@Iammozbit claimed that since the video went viral, he has been getting calls and defamatory claims from different angles.

On a final note, the fan addressed Tacha and asked if she understood the gravity of her actions and how it has affected his mental well-being. He also asked her to apologise to him publicly.

See his statement below:

Reactions as fan who put hand on Tacha’s waist speaks

The press statement from the fan in BBNaija Tacha’s viral video sparked a series of comments on social media. Many netizens expressed disbelief at his explanation. Read some reactions below:

Abiola had this to say:

Toby had this to say about Tacha allegedly asking for a photo:

Baby Girl said the fan could have just let things be:

This tweep laughed at the idea of Tacha asking for a photo:

Maleek asked about the fan’s mental state:

Oyinkansola blasted the fan:

This tweep claimed the fan is clout chasing:

This tweep blasted those attacking the fan:

Keke driver bashes Tacha’s Benz

In another news via Legit.ng, Tacha set aside her celebrity status to deal with a man who hit and destroyed her car on the road.

In the video, the reality star dragged the impatient driver for ignoring his spot and trying to get ahead of her.

Legit.ng had reported how Tacha bought the Benz in 2020.

Source: Legit.ng