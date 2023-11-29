Popular actor Charles Okocha and BBNaija star Mercy Eke have sparked reactions with a video of them on a movie set

The duo filed a steamy lovers scene as they were settling into the moment, the director on set yelled 'cut.'

Mercy and Okocha disengaged and immediately protested, with the actor declaring the night the best in the movie production

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy Eke and actor Charles Okocha called out a director on set for abruptly ending their scene on set.

In the clip sighted online, the duo played lovers and, after having a conversation, proceeded to have a steamy moment.

Netizens react as Charles Okocha and Mercy Eke film

Source: Instagram

Okocha, who was recently dared to a boxing duel by Portable, held on to the reality star as he covered her in kisses and as they got into the scene, the director yelled 'cut'.

Mercy and the actor protested, and Okocha immediately got up to face the film crew as he declared the night the best in the movie production.

Mercy, who recently said people did not want her to win the BBNaija All Stars show, also queried the director for ending the scene.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Read some of the reactions gathered from the video below:

lposhcakes:

"Love the fact that Charles can control his body, if you don’t get it forget about it."

elibabaa.design:

"And you talk say actors and actresses marriage go last? Dey play."

prankhottiee:

"Charles had only one job and he didn’t deliver grab the yansh na."

big.cassava69:

"The director didn't allow him to deliver his polling unit."

daizydyke:

"Werey said ‘ let’s reshoot’. Let the General catch you first."

montana_da_rocha:

""That guy wey Dey near director just Dey vex be like na him role Charles OKOCHA Dey play so."

BBNaija Mercy Eke reveals plan to have a baby through surrogacy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star said she is unwilling to get married and doesn't want to be pressured into it.

She added that she had planed to buy a baby by the time she clocked 30 years old but later had second thoughts about her words and said she would get a surrogate to carry the pregnancy.

The reality show star added that she does not want pressure from anyone, especially her mother, who attends other people's naming ceremonies.

