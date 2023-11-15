Paul Okoye has joined many Nigerians to mourn rapper Oladips' following his sudden death at the age of 28

The Psquare singer, while paying tribute to Oladips, stated that he didn't know who the rapper was

Paul's comment has sparked massive reactions from netizens, as many harshly criticised him

The death of Oladipupo Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, has continued to stir emotions, with popular celebrities joining Nigerians to pay tribute to the late rapper.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Oladips' management released a statement announcing he died on Tuesday, November 14.

Paul Okoye of Psquare pays tribute to Oladips

In a video that has gone viral, Paul Okoye, while reading reactions from netizens on social media on a radio show, expressed shock at the rapper's death.

Paul, however, stressed that he didn't know who he was.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know him but I understand how everybody feels may his soul rest in peace," he said.

Netizens react as Paul Okoye mourns Oladips

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Paul Okoye's comments; see them below:

"bami_shootbug:

"You no sabi oladips."

tobilobasaraki:

"Na everyone this Psquare guys don’t haba."

arianagoldxx:

"U guys should stop , not everybody knows him , yesterday when he posted u guys were saying he was clout chasing. Mk una rest."

hormodhorlarphor:

"I don’t know you too.. who know you? You too go Kpai one day and someone will comment online that don’t Know yo."

dangbana_treepz:

"It not necessarily you most know everyone in this life i.e myself i still don’t know how Taylor swift look i just sabi her name. Rip Oladips."

boy_pyperr:

"So you never ever hear lala kuku lala ? Big lie."

real_bolanle23:

"We sef no sabi u mtcheew."

Old video of Oladips speaking about Mohbad trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oladips paid tribute to the late singer Mohbad.

In the throwback clip that resurfaced, the rapper revealed he delayed his album because of Mohbad's death.

Reacting, someone said:

"We never recover from mohbad own finish, mr ibu own still dey ground, now oladips, what’s going on? World wan end?"

