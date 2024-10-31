A Nigerian woman shared her regret for being a fan of Afrobeats star Wizkid after she saw him for the first time

The lady was on a girls' night out in the company of YhemoLee's wife, Thayour, when the restaurant staff asked them to leave the premises because of Wizkid

Thayour had to immediately call her husband, who got involved to prevent them from the embarrassment

A Nigerian woman who happens to be a friend of Nigthlie entrepreneur Idowu Adeyemi, aka YhemoLee's wife, shared her first encounter with singer Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun).

The lady revealed that she visited London to see YhemoLee's wife, Thayour, when they decided to hang out at the expensive Ledge.

Aboard-based woman accused Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

While they were eating at the lunge, she noticed when Wizkid and his team entered the premises. The young woman claimed that she tried to make videos with the singer but was restricted from doing so.

While she was dining with her friends alongside Thayour, the restaurant management came to inform her to hurry up and leave the place because, according to her, Wizkid wanted to use the space for a private meeting.

So Thayour immediately called her husband on the phone who then contacted the owner of the place. Then, after a while, the restaurant staff came to apologise and asked them to take their time and leave when they were ready.

The lady further revealed that had it been, she and her other friends didn't step out with YhemoLee's wife, that was how they would have been sent out of the premises.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@GodFatherLino:

"Instead of her trying to rubbish wizkid, she needs to get her fat."

@_Oluwanifemii:

"Where did you hear Wizkid in the vlog ? Maybe you need to book your ear and eyes appointment asap."

@DanielMatiluko:

"Even her husband go respectfully leave the club if dem tell am to, olowo eko una, oga post another thing joor."

@jerrycoolboy1:

"Y’all should chill olowo Eko them talk to wizkid people ni ooo ….. to his people cos they needed the place na our town chai that girl Dey lie ………. Imagine I come and book the whole place for my event and one person say e want him wife to stay if i don’t say yes no staying."

@Seun34700242027:

"You mumu gan, she meet Wizkid & regret like say you Dey there with am."

@mosdef4it:

"I didn't see no wizkid kicking her and her friends out."

Wizkid & Jada P spotted on romantic date

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, made waves online following their recent lovey-dovey moment.

The musician and the mother of his kids, who also doubles as his manager, visited an expensive restaurant recently.

The moment left fans and netizens enthralled over their bond as they dropped interesting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng