Netizens are still in shock as the Nigerian music industry loses another musical gem, rapper Oladips

According to reports, Oladips passed away in some uncertain conditions that made his demise quite painful to many netizens

Oladips' latest song, Die Young, has sparked several reactions online as some queried if he knew he was about to die for dropping such a track

Reactions have trailed the recent sudden demise of young Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips.

On Wednesday morning, November 15, it was announced that Oladips had passed away the day before, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Young rapper who recently passed, Oladips trend as his latest song, Die Young, stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

According to the rapper's management, the young artist gave up the ghost at exactly 10:14 pm.

Fans react to Oladips' latest song, Die Young

Amidst recovery from the tragic passing of young singer Mohbad, another death hits the Nigerian music industry.

However, something about Oladips' death has sparked reactions as fans couldn't help but notice the title of his latest song, "Die Young."

Fans have been querying if he saw something to have dropped a song with such a title.

Also, many couldn't help but feel a deep sense of sadness after as it was noted that Oladips' latest album was set to drop two days before his sudden demise, Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Listen to Oladips' latest single, Die Young, that's trending online:

See Oladips' page promoting his upcoming album and new single:

See how netizens reacted to Oladips' latest song

Here are some of the reactions that have trailed Oladips' new song:

@Siinclair_Ness:

"It’s really saddening seeing young people dying; what’s going on?"

@VerydarkmanP:

"With this title, bro saw it coming."

@boy_vichy:

"I don’t wanna die young like agbalumo."

@ibkyyou:

"Next album title Superhero Adugbo."

@Tito64759:

"This life just get as e be."

@Lil_barak:

This is devastating, why this same kind of songs like Mohbad."

@Olu_Mayor_1999:

"Still Jam to it on Saturday ...never knew he was going soon."

@Em_perex:

"The dude saw it coming."

@TheManTailor:

"It's so disheartening."

@kikijjesu:

"Motivation. Track 13 of the coming album is already my favorite. Omoh Dips, Death no be so ooo."

Old video of Oladips speaking about justice for Mohbad trends

Legit.ng recalls an earlier about the sudden demise of Oladips as social media buzzes with tributes and heartbreaking messages dedicated to the young rapper.

An old video of Oladips speaking with Joe Erica of Naija Info about the tragic passing of his colleague Mohbad has resurfaced on social media.

Oladips, during his interview, noted that he decided to delay the release of his new song because he wanted Mohbad to get the justice he deserved.

