A Pennsylvania top prosecutor has filed a case against popular billionaire, Elon Musk, over the $1m prizes awarded to registered voters in swing states

The Tesla and X chief executive is to appear before the court on Thursday, October 31 ahead of the presidential election in the United States

The prosecutor wants the court to stop Musk and his political action committee, America PAC, from giving the cash away

Pennsylvania, United States - The Tesla and X chief executive, Elon Musk has been summoned to an emergency court hearing over the $1m prizes awarded to registered voters in swing states ahead of the presidential election in the United States.

A judge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ordered Musk to address a civil case filed by the city's top prosecutor on Thursday, October 31.

The prosecutor wants the court to stop Musk and his political action committee, America PAC, from giving the cash away.

According to Sky News, Musk is accused of operating an illegal lottery and trying to influence voters in the US presidential election between Vice President, Kamala Harris of Democrat, and former president, Donald Trump of Republican.

Musk and his PAC are backing Trump with $1m (£772,000) daily. The money is for registered voters in swing states who have signed his online free speech and gun rights petition.

The billionaire awarded John Dreher the first $1m during a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 19.

