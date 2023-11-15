Late Nigerian rapper, Oladips’ unfortunate death has now brought to light some of the issues he was facing

After the sad news of his demise went viral, Nigerians dug up the last tweet the music star made before passing on

In the post, the Lalakukulala crooner begged for prayers while complaining about how he was feeling

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji aka Oladips’ death has brought attention to his last moments on social media.

The 28-year-old music star died in the late hours of November 14, 2023, and the unfortunate news was posted online.

Shortly after the sad news made headlines, Nigerians dug up the last post the singer dropped on his X (Twitter) page.

Apparently, just a day before his demise, Oladips had tweeted that he wasn’t feeling well. Also in the post, the music star added that it was not his intention to scare anybody.

He wrote:

“I Done Mean To Scare Nobody,But Dipsciples Please Pray For Me! I Don’t Feel Good…”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Oladips final tweet before his death surfaces

After Oladips’ final social media post before he passed on emerged online, a number of netizens shared their thoughts. Many noted how people did not take his cry for help seriously.

Read some of their comments below:

__bukunolami:

“Life is really hard, especially for men May God help everybody .”

ladyque_1:

“When people speak up, y’all will say they’re clout chasing.”

_smiles_xx:

“We didn’t learn from Mohbad, so many people yesterday were insulting him that he was chasing clout.. may he rip.”

navalqueen:

“Someone was saying why did he carry camera before the car arrived. I hope you can see he wasn’t chasing clout now? Make we Dey try Dey kind sometimes abeg.”

_peaceful_baddie:

“And I thought he was chasing clout pls God forgive me pls.”

_bsh09187:

“Why did the mother ask for him to be brought home instead of the HOSPITAL . You people should start taking your health and life seriously. Your parents generations are different form yours.”

ada_la_pinky:

“People were saying it was clout mehn this is sad.”

Omo_veronica:

“All the people shouting that he's chasing clout, I hope you all are at peace now. Rest easy Champ.”

Wohwoh_boy:

“My question now is that could he have gone home to his family by himself to take care of things or he just decided to make it crucial and now he came online to seek our prayers I’m sorry but until we know cause of his death sha cos social media wasn’t going to help him in any way before especially without evidence.”

yejideoba:

“he probably read those nasty comments and that worsened the situation.. people think it’s just banter and clout dropping evil careless comments online.. they don’t they indirectly hurt people in real life! It’s not every silly thing you think you say.. keep it moving! May God forgive all of us.”

chyomsss:

“Life is hard . If you have it easier than others , you don’t know how lucky you are.”

Source: Legit.ng