Nigerian actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, accused his wife, Stella Maris, of plotting his death

In the middle of a debate about the use of funds received for Ibu's medical care, TikToker Verydarrkman leaked audio recordings in which the veteran made the allegations

The viral recording captured the voice of the ailing actor and his adopted daughter, Jasmine, discussing his wife

Nigerian social media user Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, has leaked audio recordings of actor Mr Ibu accusing his wife, Stella Maris, of trying to assassinate him.

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman claimed that Mr. Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, planned to take some of the money set aside for his medical care and spend it on herself.

Mr Ibu claimed his wife Stella Marris is after his life. Credit: @realiburess, @verydarkblackman, @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

He said that Mr. Ibu's wife had asked for some of the money donated to the actor's medical expenses so that she could buy a new phone and have a BBL procedure.

However, Stella came online to slam the TikToker's claims and criticise him for trying to dent her image.

Verydarkman releases Mr Ibu's audio recording

In a new update, Verydarkman recently released audio recordings in which the ailing actor accused his wife of plotting his murder.

In one of the revealed tapes, Mr. Ibu was heard telling his daughter Jasmine that Stella and some occult people were on their way to kill him in the hospital.

In response, Jasmine assured the seasoned actor that his wife was not plotting his death but rather praying for him.

In another audio recording, Mr Ibu noted that his wife's character has changed while hinting at the satisfaction he felt when he initially married her. Jasmine reassured him that he was being harmed by an elaborate hoax.

Mr. Ibu assured Jasmine that, until she arrives, he will not take any injections or medications for his safety.

VeryDarkMan went on to mention that the only thing the actor's wife cares about is acquiring the money for Mr. Ibu's treatment, but that she would not be receiving any of it.

He also advised her to ignore social media and concentrate on her husband's recovery for now.

See the audio recording below

Mr Ibu's audio recording sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below

poshest_hope:

"What’s the essence of this? Is it not the same Jasmine that sent you this? Every marriage has its ups and d0wnsss and the fact that she’s still in his house means he still wants her."

somtoeze:

You warned her not to say anything? Wow! You must really be a god."

adaoraukoh:

"No Mrs IBU slander will be tolerated. That Woman has been the best she can be in that home amidst all she has been going through ever since her husband left and moved into the so-called Jazmines home. Same Mr IBU was seen in a video praying and throwing praises at his wife. Even the Jazmine that recorded that call knows that Iburess can never do any of such.

"Husband and wife have issues and IBU and his wife have had some lingering issues. When IBU is fine Jazmine takes over and when he is sick they call the wife to take over. There are people you don’t touch and IBURESS is one of them. What manner of WICKEDNESS is this?. IBU has been having some hallucination episodes sometimes and a few people can testify. Even the wife was laughing and saying to the person recording that she won’t give him the phone again because he is hallucinating."

ayodpersonalshopper:

"You Dey warn person wife! The effrontery!!!They need to sue this guy. Nah Davido cause this rubbish."

officialuncle.:

"WHO RECORDED THE CALL??? WHY WAS IT RECORDED??? EVEN A MAN WITH LOW INTELLIGENT QUOTIENT KNOWS THIS IS PURE HALLUCINATION FROM MR. IBU AS A RESULT OF THE DRUGS HE HAS BEEN PLACED ON. THE LADY JASMINE NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED PROPERLY.... YOU CAN DECEIVE GULLIBLE PEOPLE... NOT PICCOLO CHIDOZIE Obi."

emily_emilight:

"Before you condemn the wife, ask yourself one question; before this Jasmine of a lady came into this was there anytime Ibu came out to complain about his wife? Since this jasmine entered Ibu family everything changed."

evacomedytv_:

"Ibu is a man who doesn’t joke with his wife but ever since jasmine entered the family, ibu’s wife is now seen as a bad woman unfortunately ibu is too ill to even defend his wife."

Mr Ibu’s son debunks actor’s wife’s viral allegations against daughter

Daniel Okafor, the second son of Nollywood actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has refuted his stepmother, Stella Maris' claims about the bank account through which donations were sent.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the ailing actor came online to solicit help and monetary assistance from the general public regarding his illness.

According to new information from The Punch, Daniel addressed the allegations around the medical care funds being mismanaged

Source: Legit.ng