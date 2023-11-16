Nigerian actor Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, responded to the recent allegations surrounding her

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of the renowned Nigerian actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu, has finally addressed the recent viral allegations surrounding her.

According to reports from Legit.ng, the ailing actor's wife raised concerns, accusing a young man of attempting to abscond with the funds donated for her husband's medical care.

In the midst of these allegations, Jasmine's estranged husband acknowledged that she was involved in a romantic relationship with the veteran actor's son.

In a recent update, Jasmine took to her Instagram handle to post videos of herself caring for Mr Ibu, providing him with food varieties at the intensive care unit where he is receiving medical attention.

In her caption, she shared her sentiments, emphasising her commitment to prioritising the actor's improvement and well-being above everything else. Until then, she has chosen to maintain silence regarding all that has been said about her.

“As long as you are getting better, nothing else matters. I remain silent until you are back on your feet again! Cheers.”

See her video below:

Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter’s videos spark reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

charlesinojie:

"Focus on the only one goal that's important, and that is Ibu's total healing and discharge from the hospital. Thank you and may the Lord continue to strengthen you."

chibueze_damian:

"Even if they say na side chick I still prefer her than the wife."

ngalakwesili101:

"I pray for you jasmine, almighty God will bless you and grant ur heart desires, ur children will always look after you in ur old age Becos you are one of the reason why this man right here is still living aside God’s almighty that gives life … again thank you nne m."

roxyantak:

"The Lord is with you all, i’ll come see bros soon… Get well soon my Leader. … Jasmine and the rest of the Family, please stay strong for this Man. This is not the time to fight each other, keep fighting for healing."

simisolaadenubi:

"Awww feeding your bae well done dear."

chioma__rita:

"Jasmine leave person husband alone abeg… him get wife wey go do all this for him. Allow his wife take care of her husband for goodness sake dnt take that right away from her pls. You can enjoy your new found hubby and allow Stella take care of her husband. Just my little advise."

abalihi_vivian:

"Chai seeing mr ibu like this reminds me of my dad’s condition since 2017 . I pray he heals quickly."

Mr Ibu's son debunks actor's wife's viral allegations against daughter

Daniel Okafor, the second son of Mr Ibu, refuted his stepmother, Stella Maris' claims about the bank account through which donations were sent.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the ailing actor came online to solicit help and monetary assistance from the general public regarding his illness.

According to new information, Daniel addressed the allegations about the medical care funds being mismanaged.

