Nollywood actor Prince Eke, ex-husband of music artiste and actress Muma Gee, has penned a note to ailing actor Mr Ibu over his wife's allegations against him and Jasmine, his adopted daughter.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that there had been drama in Mr Ibu's family over allegations of misappropriating the funds raised for the actor. Verdarkblackman had alleged that Stella Marris Okafor, Mr Ibu'a's wife, wanted to use the money for personal luxuries.

Jasmine's former husband also accused her of sleeping with the actor's son, and it was also alleged that she was bedding the ailing actor at a point in her life.

Taking to his Instagram, Prince Eke made his opinion about the infidelity saga between Mr Ibu and his adopted daughter, Jasmine, known.

According to him, if it is indeed true that the actor was having an affair with Jasmine, he should ask God for forgiveness.

He further stated that the actor's problem should be attacked spiritually because of what he had done

See the message Prince Eke wrote to Mr Ibu here:

Fans react to the message Eke wrote to Mr Ibu

Netizens have reacted to the note Prince Eke penned for Mr Ibu. Here are some of the comments below.

@iamaishat:

"But where's this girl family.

@bukatken:

"Weather na this girl slept Mr ibu sick self we nor know."

@sophie.salman.1:

"Wives are most times always right. He will make you look crazy to the world and be ready to even pay for therapy, but deep within he knows why you are going crazy. Wicked people."

@melanie _kay:

"Some men have no oita of respect for the institution called Marriage. Imagine bringing a side chick home while still living with your wife! Gosh."

@juval_artistry:

"Some men and Creating problems upon them!. Mr Ibu no try abeg!"

@glochic212:

"Adopted daughter indeed, now where is that very dark mumu man? Mtcheeeeew!"

@nonlikeray:

"Na sin dem dey commit."

@stell_d_kokolet:

'See how d gal is glowing and shining, so u kno want d woman wnat too."

@officialooreofe:

" hmmm, this dram ais too much"

@sophix_natural:

"In this life, we will all reap what we sow. So always be conscious of your actions and inactions."

Mr Ibu's son debunks Stella Marris' allegation against Jasmine

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Daniel Okafor, the second son of Mr Ibu, has denied that Jasmine was in charge the donation was made for his father.

Stella Marris had cried out and accused Jasmine of taking over the ailing actor's account, but Okafor noted that Jasmine had no access to the bank details and that there was no truth in what his stepmother said.

Okafor also stated that he has the signatory to the account Stella Marris was talking about.

Source: Legit.ng