Mr Eazi, son-in-law of billionaire Femi Otedola has stated that the businessman does not own a private jet

In an interview with Naija 102.7 FM, the singer was asked if Odetola has Personal jet he flies in

In his response, he said no and noted that he too does not own one as he flies commercial

Music artist and businessman Tosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, has spoken about his billionaire father-in-law Femi Odetola's lifestyle. He granted an interview where he noted that the businessman does not have a personal jet that he moves around in.

Mr Eazi Says Father-in-Law, Femi Otedola Doesn’t Own a Private Jet. Photo Credit @meeazi/@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

The singer, who spoke about his wedding to Temi Otedola recently, noted that he, too does not have a private jet when asked how he moves from one country to another because of his music career.

Mr Eazi says he can rent a private jet if he has a singing engagement

While answering more questions, the singer noted that he flies commercial flights but can hire a private jet if the singing engagement he is going for will earn him a lot of cash. And it would subsidise the pay for the personal airplane. If not, he would take a commercial flight like very other person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This development is coming a few months after flaunting the N 9.1million receipt of his flamboyant birthday vacation to Greece.

See the clip of the interview here:

Israel DMW prostrates in front of a private jet as Davido lands.

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Davido's logistic manager, Isreal, had prostrated in the front of the jet that dropped off the singer.

Davido had been away for some days as his wife had been put to bed abroad. Excited to see his boss, Israel had to show how happy he was by lying down as the jet landed.

When Davido arrived at the aeroplane's entrance, he was all smiles as he saw Israel on the floor. He shared a hug with the singer and they both shared a playful moment.

Mr Eazi celebrates Temi's birthday and shares loved-up pictures

Legit.ng has reported that Mr Eazi had marked the 27th birthday of his wife uniquely.

He posted lovely photos of the billionaire's daughter on Instagram. One of the cute pictures, he shared was where he turned to a hair stylist for the beautiful lady.

Fans gushed over the photos and praised the singer for looking his better half.

Source: Legit.ng