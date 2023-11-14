Nigerian actor Mr Ibu's son, Daniel Okafor, informed the public of the controversies surrounding his father's personal account

Allegations have been made against the actor's wife, Stella Maris, and his adopted daughter, Jasmine, regarding the donated money, which Daniel Okafor addressed

Daniel Okafor, the second son of Nollywood actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has refuted his stepmother, Stella Maris's, assertions concerning controlling the account through which donations were sent.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the ailing actor came online to solicit help from the general public and monetary assistance regarding his illness.

In an Instagram post, Stella addressed allegations that she had sought money meant for Mr. Ibu's care so that she could buy a car and other personal luxury items.

Furthermore, she blamed the actor's adoptive daughter, Jazmine, for spreading the allegation. Stella, in the interest of setting the record straight, revealed that the actor's main bank account is not one she has access to.

Stella continued by saying that Jasmine had appropriated the bank account where well-wishers in Nigeria had sent donations to help the ailing star.

According to new information from The Punch, Jasmine was asked to comment on the charges but declined to provide specifics. Those were her exact words:

"I do not want to be involved with the online drama, at least not yet. I am more concerned for Daddy's well-being."

However, she told the news outlet to contact the actor's younger son, who identified himself as Daniel Okafor. As he put it:

"My name is Daniel Okafor; I am John Okafor's second son. There is no truth in what Stella Maris has been sharing online. Jasmine does not have access to that account; I have access to it. I am the signatory to the account and my father's next of kin."

Daniel revealed that Stella Maris is his stepmother, but he still wouldn't discuss his biological mother. He said:

"She is my stepmother. My mother is not around at the moment."

Mr Ibu marks his 62nd birthday on hospital bed

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Mr Ibu celebrated his 62nd birthday after videos of him at a hospital went viral.

The report noted that the veteran entertainer wasn't in good health and revealed that his legs were being touted for amputation.

His family celebrated him as they tried to cheer him up, but he would have none of their jokes.

