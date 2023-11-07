Young Duu, a one-time signee of Zeh Nation, has made a disturbing recording and called out his former boss

In the video, the young artiste claimed that Portable sent people to beat him to stupor because he has began to make waves

He told his fans to warn Portable as he does not want to look or cause trouble for anyone in public or on social media

Nigerian music artiste Young Duu and his former record label boss Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, are not yet on good terms, going by the video the young singer made on social media.

Young Duu Calls Out Portable for Beating Him. Photo Credit @portablebaeby/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Young Duu claimed that Portable sent some people to beat him severely and also alleged that the Zeh Nation boss instructed that he should be killed.

Life has been difficult for Young Duu since he blasted Portable for demanding N100 m from anyone who wants to sign him to a record label.

Young Duu tells fans to warn Portable

While trying to narrate his ordeal in the hands of his former master, Young Duu who had earlier call Portable his helper begged his supporters to forewarn Portable because he has always been a peaceful person who doesn't want trouble.

See the video of Young Duu here:

Fans react to the recording made by Young Duu

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by the young singer. Here are some of their comments below.

@mo_tunbi:

"Na so e dey start oh."

@pearls_cici:

"Hit the like button if you support youngduu."

@oyinyechi.m:

"Comments reader's association like this comment ."

youngcash1444:

"They wan use am promote incoming music this night ."

@vii_vey:

"Now that he’s talking y’all are laughing and taking it as a joke."

@only__xmimi:

"I like as he remove that portable from his bio."

@ijesaekun:

"And this guy no Dey rant for live video oo

@officialtposh:

"This boy Glory really pain portable ooo."

@bad_bwouy__hunter:

"Everything na still Pr."

@kirianfrank:

"Same portable wey dey para for naira Marley and Sam Larry, Portable get problem ."

Portable warns Young Duu after he left his record label

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Portable had notified Young Duu not to return to Sango, Ogun State, after he exited Zeh Nation, his record label.

Portable told his former signee to stay in Lagos since he had stated he was relocating. He warned him to only step into Ogun State once he had bought a car and built a big house.

Fans reacted to the video by knocking Portable for sending Young Duu away and playing the victim.

Source: Legit.ng