Nigerian upcoming singer Young Duu made headway on the internet with a recent video of him having a good time amid top industry players.

A video sighted by Legit.ng online saw the young street-pop act in the company of Afrobeats singer Mayorkun and popular night entrepreneur Yhemo Lee.

Young Duu spotted in a Lagos night club partying with Mayorkun and Yhemo Lee Credit: @iammayorkun, @official_youngduu, @yhemo_Lee

Source: Instagram

The Oyinmo Imela crooner dished out some dance steps that left netizens impressed, as they compared him to his former music boss Portable’s shabby countenance.

Young Duu’s party video sparks reactions online

fortunate_damstrael_autos:

"Sometimes we blame God for letting us down from one position unknown he has great plans ahead. Yung Duu fans gather here."

h2o_mrl:

"portable no go like this move oh. but I like am na inside him bar e go go live dey rant. Lol."

mazi_friday:

"Ahh this boy go finish Portable."

fatlizz:

"Nah portable talk say every disappointment is a blessing him no no say nah hin self he dey talk to life."

_smart_dj_c_thru:

"Make una play undertaker sound for portable dead man walking."

maffy.amos:

"Very well composed.. if na portable.. na fian fian."

officially_drey:

"Una want make portable do live video again this morning."

poolermedia:

"It's Quilox Baby."

splendid.lucky.5:

"So yung duu first me club with yhemolee otilooo."

ferrari_08:

"Since when this boy dey with portable, i no sure say him leg touch club before."

Source: Legit.ng