The mother of physically challenged makeup artist, Eniola, Mrs Adeleke Kafayat, has now spoken up

In a recent interview, she revealed how her son used to run from home and when he started acting like a woman among other things

The emotional video got a lot of Nigerians sharing hot takes as they reacted to the new developments online

The mother of physically challenged makeup artist, Eniola, who recently trended for scamming Brain Jotter and others, has now broken her silence.

Recall that the makeup artist, Eniola, who was later discovered to actually be a boy, went viral after skitmaker Brainjotter gave him N400k.

Nigerians react as scammer makeup artist Eniola's mother finally speaks. Photos: @mrlilgaga, @glam_by_eniola

Source: Instagram

The young boy’s mother, Mrs Kafayat Adeleke, recently had an interview with media personality, Akin Abolade, where she detailed the beginnings of her son’s deceptions.

According to the woman, she has four children and her son’s real name is Sultan and not Eniola like he claimed. Speaking further, she revealed that he is 18 years old even though the physically challenged boy claimed he was 23.

Sultan’s mother shared that she gave birth to him in 2005 and she even shared a photo of his birth certificate as well as baby photos of him as evidence.

He started acting like a woman in Osogbo

Also during the interview, Sultan’s mother revealed that he started acting like a woman in Osogbo around 2018. According to her, he used to run away from home a lot even though they always went back to get him. She explained that it was in 2020 when her son finally absconded to Lagos.

Sultan’s mother reacts to money ritual claims

Mrs Kafayat Adeleke reacted to claims her son Sultan (Eniola) made about her wanting to use him for money rituals. According to her, that was the most painful part of all her son had done because he’s the one she showed love the most. She also encouraged the interviewer to come to Osogbo to confirm if any of what he claimed was true.

He never gave me any money like he claimed

Sultan (Eniola) had claimed that he used to send money to his mother but she has rubbished the claims. According to her, she even recently asked him for money when he went viral online.

She explained that she asked him to send any little amount now that people have been helping him in big ways. However, her son told her that it’s not yet her turn and her turn is coming. According to the woman who looked disturbed, her son’s actions have made her cry numerous times.

See the full video below:

Reactions as viral physically challenged makeup artist Eniola’s mother speaks

The emotional video of Sultan (Eniola)’s mother opening up soon spread on social media and it got Nigerians sharing hot takes. Read what some of them had to say below:

iamoluwatemmy7:

“Sultan of oshogbo, Eniola of lay lay, Omo eru.”

Omoedobor_official:

“Na wetting J boogie and Bob dey cause be dis.”

midegold_309:

“But he said he’s 23 Haa.”

mheenarh__:

“The way his mouth is sharp sef person go don know say he go dey l!e.”

seun_dreams:

“If giver no dey careful, beggar go first giver build house oo.”

dazzlingbyagbeke:

“As funny as this might be May we not give birth to kids that will be a source of sadness to us. Sultan God will enter your heart & change you for goodness.”

yinkatola:

“Omo buruku ni Sultan how can U tell ur mum to wait for her turn O ma kan yin koi ti kan yin. Omo ita gba ni Sultan oo.”

qween_latyphat:

“Sultan of osogbo, Eniola of lagursssss. Omo lile.”

Olatounadebowale:

“But it really shows the boy is stingy , he can’t even send little thing to his mum with all the free money he was receiving, telling your mum it is not yet her time to receive , no wonder you no get stable life , Omo Ko mo no be everyone deserves to be helped.”

Asakeade_:

“This is too sad for a mother to go through.”

Scammer makeup artist Eniola reveals why he dresses like a lady

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on scammer makeup artist Sultan (Eniola) finally breaking his silence.

In the short clip online, Eniola, who caught the attention of singer Davido, finally revealed he had to disguise himself as a girl because it favoured him.

According to him, nobody helped him while he suffered, and since being a girl brought him more help, he chose to do it.

Source: Legit.ng