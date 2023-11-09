A woman from Nigeria has shared her story on Twitter about how she rejected a man who later married someone who looked like her

A Nigerian woman has revealed on Twitter how she turned down a marriage proposal from a man who ended up tying the knot with a woman who bore a striking resemblance to her.

She explained that the man had sent her an invitation to attend his wedding ceremony, but she did not feel any remorse or sadness when she saw the picture of his bride.

The woman, who is still unmarried after rejecting the man’s offer, decided to share her story on the social media platform for her Twitter fans, who observed that she must have felt some pain or bitterness because of the situation, otherwise she would not have brought it up in public.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@RufaiHafsat1 reacted:

"Why will he send video, to pepper you or what? Men are funny."

@Abidoye_Zainab said:

"Yes that was his plan."

@Feyishola_30BG wrote:

"Come and marry me, so you can do your own back. He can't just win you like that, you have to equalize."

@ArcNajeem commented:

"Just be happy, what he did established d fact, despite he married another lady like u, u are still his spec. If not he wouldn't have done that cos to me, it's a sign of immaturity."

Lady rejects man's proposal on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady embarrassed a young man as she rejected his marriage proposal on Valentine's Day.

The incident, which happened on the premises of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, was seen in a viral video on TikTok.

In the clip, the man got on one knee with a ring in his outstretched hand as he asked her to marry him.

Source: Legit.ng