A Nigerian lady has posted a video explaining how her family members squandered all the money she saved while abroad

The woman said she was able to save N30 million after travelling to Europe and living there for 20 years

She said she returned to find out that nothing was left of the money, blaming her family for the misfortune

A Nigerian lady said she returned from Europe only to discover that her family had squandered all the money she had saved.

In her video, she said she lived in Europe for 20 years, and she was able to save N30 million back in Nigeria.

The lady blamed her family for squandering the N30 million. Photo credit: Instagram/@famousblogng.

According to her explanation in the video that went viral, she saved the money with her family members, specifically mentioning her brother.

She said when she wanted to return to Nigeria, her brother kept lying to her to stop her from returning.

The bitter lady lamented that her 20 years of hard work and toiling were destroyed by her brother, who kept lying that a house was being built for her.

She explained that it would have been better for her to remain in Nigeria instead of moving abroad and suffering in vain. The video has been posted on Instagram by @famousblogng and on TikTok by @charity_amegialue.

Reactions as lady accuses family of squandering her N30m

@eeshafashion__ said:

"Sorry about that. Dear abroad people, keep your money. When it’s big enough, come down yourself and come and buy your house by yourself (after due diligence)"

@ego__oyibo280 said:

"Watch Nigerians ignore her pain and the main topic to focus on four sugar daddies."

@tripledfood said:

"Having a good family that has your back is a blessing from GOD."

@young_barbie706 said:

"Jokes apart, having a supportive family goes a long way and not having one also goes a long way."

@sealemmy said:

"The vibe and blessing of having a good family is underrated."

Lady returns home to nothing after sending millions from abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian who had been sending money home for a building construction returned to nothing.

When she returned, she did not like the house that was built for her because it did not reflect the amount she had been sending.

She posted a video on social media to lament, and netizens joined to console her.

