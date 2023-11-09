Davido has also reacted to the viral reports of a street hawker who has been alleged to be a man and not a lady

The DMW boss who had called on his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, to help the hawker has dropped interest

Davido also responded to a man who urged him to go on to help the hawker irrespective of gender

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke Davido appeared to have dropped interest in assisting a viral street hawker who recently made headlines.

The reason for Davido's action comes after reports claimed the hawker who poses as the girl is a boy named Sultan.

Davido calls on uncle to abort plans to help hawker.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that skit maker Brain Jotter also expressed displeasure at the hawker's action as he confirmed he is a man.

In a tweet via his X account, Davido, who had called on his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, to assist the hawker, has now told him to abort the mission.

He wrote:

"Excellency dem job us !! Dem say nah man ABORT MISSION."

See his post below:

In another post, Davido replied to a netizen who told him to help the hawker irrespective of gender.

He wrote:

"U get money na .. ur last name nah ‘Adeleke’.. go help am.'"

See the post below:

People react as Davido halts plans to help hawker

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Davido's tweet, see them below:

next_autos:

"So they no Dey help man ? Wetin man do man."

limitless_acg01:

"DJ play me, "Wetin man dey face for this world no be small, it's all hard when you come From nothing, God knows I don't joke with money."

markangelcomedy:

"Waitin man do man."

tolani_baby_:

"Is not a big deal to help a fellow Man but he lied and deceived a lot of people."

n_lee_official_:

"As funny as it is, does it still mean that men doesn’t deserve help?"

Brain Jotter gifts hawker money

Legit.ng previously reported that Brain Jotter shared a video of him blessing a physically challenged street hawker.

Brain Jotter applauded the hawker's resilience and hard work, saying it should be a source of motivation to many.

The skit maker also gave her the sum of N400,000 to help her make-up business.

