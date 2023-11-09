Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, best known as Portable, buzzed the internet with his latest recognition

The controversial act was nominated for a prestigious entertainment award set to hold on Sunday, November 11, 2023, in the US

Sharing flyers of the lush event, the Zazu act couldn't help but celebrate his talent for getting him this far

Nigerian musician Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, has been nominated for an international award for the first time in his career.

The controversial act received words of congratulations from his followers as he took to social media to share flyers of the announcement.

Portable gets nominated for Best New Artiste in the US Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Portable competes in the Best New Artist category for the 9th Africa Entertainment Awards USA with several other outstanding people.

The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2023. The venue is yet to be disclosed.

See the flyer below

Netizens react to Portable's award nomination

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

im_kayboss:

Na young duu deserve this award Aje."

cuban___moni:

"Belike portable day organize award ,which award be this again."

tshow_001:

"Oyinmo sweet pass your music your album way be like Fuji eru."

phemo_ranking:

"Youngduu is the best new artist we all know."

_ade.bol:

"Youngyduu fans gather here ❤️❤️ Oyimo Imela."

lake.sy:

"Na young duu we one vote."

Source: Legit.ng