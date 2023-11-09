Singer Portable has taken a swipe at Young Duu for collecting the iPhone 15 from Carter Efe, who has been trying to help him

In the clip, he claimed that Young Duu's father doesn't have a car and another person tried to buy one for the singer

Portable also swiped at the young singer's mother, claiming she hawks pap on the street

Controversial singer Portable is not yet done with his former signee Young Duu, who has just left his record label as he has been striking him on social media.

Recall that Legit. ng reported that Young Duu called Portable out and claimed that he sent thugs to beat him and maltreat him.

Portable Blasts Young Duu

Source: Instagram

The two have continued to exchange words publicly and taunt each other. Portable recently released a new recording where he noted that Young Duu ran away from his record label

The Zeh Nation boss claimed that the mother of the young artiste sells pap on the street while he is busy collecting iPhone 15 from Carter Efe, who has been helping him.

Portable claims Young Duu's father does not have a car

In the recording, Portable alleged that Young Duu's father had been going about with a motorcycle while he tried to buy a car for Young Duu, but he ran away from the record label.

Fans react to the clip Portable made about Young Duu

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Portable about Young Duu. Here are some of the comments below.

@omilato0097858:

"Young duu will be greater than portable ."

@murphy_of_africa:

"Portable too dey hat£ abeg ,shey na person weh help young duu go sill help her mother? Na young duu go help her mother when everything dey okay ,when the werey bought car for him he don't know say her mother dey sell OGii ."

@jrboy1909:

"He run abi u send am comot waiting to shame him but God shamed u instead and even add high blood pressure."

@tolulope_jide:

"Shebi una dey see bullying now, and some people for this comment section still dey laugh and joke about it, wetin we suppose take very serious.. See as he dey cast the boy mama say she dey sell pap and the papa dey ride bike, which is not even supposed to be so....na so MOHBAD do do do ooo wey the boy finally loose hin life at a very young age.... portable should be seriously dealt with honestly, and tot some great lessons....he should leave youngiiiiiiiiiiii duu and let him rest."

@yttleportable:

"Eyan samlarry ni portable.

@rollinsdcre8tor2:

"I no really blame this portable of a boy na olamide I blame to give change to get one hit song na cause all this plenty talk."

@akorede_677:

"This thing pained portable Wahalai."

@lifeofjunior_pope:

"Naira marley is better than you ah swear."

@auracle_illusionist:

"2023. Make una dey try brush and baff for this zeh nation."

@streetzblue:

"But he was with you and she was still selling ogi…. Don’t be bitter bro , move on."

@topboyk.d:

"Since d mama day sell ogi and he was a signed artist to zehnation. Be too much odogwu bitters don get effect on ur sense "

Portable fumes as Carter Efe and Young Duu release song

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Portable was unhappy when Carter Efe and Young Duu released a snippet of Young Duu's song online.

In a viral video, Portable, whom some boys surrounded, claimed that Carter Efe was using Young Duu to blackmail him.

He added that what Carter Efe was doing was intentional because he knew he had an album to drop

