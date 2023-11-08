Upcoming Nigerian singer, Young Duu, has now broken his silence concerning his collaboration with Carter Efe

Recall that Carter Efe was recently blasted on social media after Nigerians accused him of trying to cheat Young Duu

In a new development, Young Duu has gone online to defend the Machala crooner and explain what actually transpired

Upcoming Nigerian musician, Young Duu, has finally reacted to claims that Carter Efe is trying to cheat him.

It was earlier reported that many social media users accused the skit maker of trying to rip Young Duu after his name was not added on their new song together.

Nigerians react as Young Duu defends Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Young Duu took to social media to break his silence. The upcoming musician went on his Instagram live to address the issue.

According to the former Zeh Nation signee, Carter Efe is not trying to cheat him. He noted that many people have ripped him in the past but that is not the case with the Machala singer.

Not stopping there, Young Duu added that he’s the only one who knows how much he has made from the collaboration unlike before when he never got any money from his music.

Speaking further, the musician who was formerly signed to Portable’s record label, added that he didn’t even want his name to be added on the song with Carter Efe and that his voice is his money so nobody can cheat him.



Reactions as Young Duu shuts down claims of Carter Efe trying to rip him

The video of Young Duu coming to Carter Efe’s defence soon spread on social media and it raised mixed feelings. While some netizens applauded the young singer, others accused him of illiteracy.

Read some of their comments below:

chocobabss:

“Good job jare only few will understand what this guy just did. If the song goes on his name portable get power on him due to there contract he fit charge them to court but now like this if he charge them to court. Nothing consign cater na Youngi Duu potable go face then no fit collect the song cause is not on youngi Duu name.”

mr_keanvic:

“Y’all think he’s not smart ? He’s trying to avoid portable because if portable comes for him they might want to claim his song under zen nation records. U can see how portable is moving bringing out documents.”

pushat140:

“Sch no be scam.”

parker_ojugo:

“This boy no go see any percentage .”

Hey_yoni_:

“He Dey avoid portable wahala.”

Tunde_crown001:

“Omo illiterate nah disease oo, how can artists said “my voice is my money”.”

femib93;

“Na mumu talk u day talk Oga.”

Smilingapez:

“Just imagine this guy no no say this stream na forever he no no say after some time him and carter fit no Dey together again.”

Tenovertenautos:

“At first everyone just wants the money or just wants to feed. When you’re well fed now or think you’ve made enough for the time being, you’ll realise you were being used then u start to call for “justice”.. same thing these older guys keep saying about upcoming acts. But y’all will never learn..”

simeon.delight:

“The fear of portable is the beginning of wisdom .”

Official_opizzy_x:

“Dy play no be you say make he like that ooo after then buy you iPhone 15 & do shopping for you then no born you well make you no put Carter as the owner of the song.”

Investor_perry:

“This guy doesn’t even know how much Artists make on a song once it’s streamed… just get your students educated that’s all. He feels the IPHONE AND SMALL MONEY them give am go cover everything for the song M*UMU MAN.”

gbenguze2311:

“Even if young duu said e shld release it in his name, shey Carter efe no suppose get sense say it’s not the right thing to do, if you claim you are helping the guy, how would the guy’s name be known of u completely sabotage his first major craft that got everybody waiting? Tru tru u be thief carterefe.”

king_sideeque01:

“Carterefe don give this guy better format…”

Notvalid_at_all:

“This one no sabi anything yet .”

Berri Tiga's manager buys iPhone 15 pro max for Young Duu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that popular Machala singer Berri Tiga’s manager, Kesh, decided to take Young Duu shopping.

Shortly after, a video was posted online showing a brand new iPhone 15 being presented to Young Duu.

The young musician was all smiles when he realised the phone belonged to him, and he was seen showing appreciation to his benefactors.

