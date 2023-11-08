Young Duu recently shared a snippet from the video of his new song, and his former boss, Portable, has reacted

In the viral video online, Portable, surrounded by his boys, cried out over Carter Efe using Young Duu to blackmail him

According to the singer, Carter Efe is trying to use his ex-signee to hurt him, knowing he has an album to drop

Nigerian singer Portable is not letting his ex-signee, Young Duu, shine on his own without a fight.

In a video sighted online, the Zazu crooner cried out over the fact that the young boy whom he took care of, fed and clothed like his child is being used against him.

Netizens react to Portable's video

Source: Instagram

Portable noted that he has an album on the way, and Carter Efe is using Young Duu to blackmail him and vowed that if he meets the skit maker anywhere, he will make sure he is arrested.

The Zeh Nation label owner's rant came after Young Duu released the snippet of his new song featuring Carter Efe.

Legit.ng also reported that Portable sent Young Duu away from his label and tagged him as bad luck.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

The singer's video got netizens calling him out, read some of the comments sighted below:

bosslady_the_barber:

"See pain, Young Duu fans gather here."

sdq_official:

"E don dey pain the werey."

keepthuggin100:

"Make this guy stop to Dey bark, make him listen to oyinmo make him learn from there."

beinglola__:

"Make this werey go sleep ! When u Dey do yours for people helping you, u don’t know , Karma bro. dammn e just fast ,mk una dey do good o, be like these days KARMA Dey fast o."

2400rvchase:

"Normally you done try for the guy already. But you for just no follow am cap at all, he for still do you well base on percent. But you done spoil everything . Not sure you getting a dime o bro."

42_thug_42:

"He was pained because cater help young duu portable is not expecting that from anybody he thought he’s GOD"

only_one_manny:

"The thing wey dey pain portable be say he has never shot a clean video like that oyinmo video before … ashey young duu nah fine boy."

Young Duu defends Carter Efe after Nigerians blasted singer

Legit.ng earlier reported that upcoming musician Young Duu finally reacted to claims that Carter Efe was trying to cheat him.

It was reported that many social media users accused the skit maker of trying to rip Young Duu after his name was not added to their new song.

According to the former Zeh Nation signee, Carter Efe was not trying to cheat him. He noted that many people have ripped him in the past, but that was not the case with the Machala singer.

