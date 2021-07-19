Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has taken to social media to address express her thoughts about the way people beg online

Ogbebor specifically told women sharing the photos of her kids with her to gain her sympathy that it is not right

The interior designer urged such women to find any kind of menial jobs to fend for their children

Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor shared a video on her Instagram page addressing women who come to beg in her DM.

Ehi Ogbebor advises women who can't cater to their kids. Photos: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

Source: Instagram

Ehi Ogbebor addresses female beggars

The interior designer said she is in no position to judge as she became a single mum of three after two failed marriages.

She, however, pointed out that it is not good to have kids in large numbers when women can not afford to cater for them.

Ehi stated that it is important that women stop this habit of going online to beg and instead pick up a job so they can fend for their child or children.

According to her, having children that one can't cater to isn't fair on the kids.

Watch her speak below:

Reactions

coachmaureenc:

"Whether they like it or not this is the truth! They are mean, they just go and bring innocent children into this cruel world only to punish them."

george_by_ruverodesigns:

"Well Said sis. see as you fresh like today bread."

official_yanki_p:

"So true my darling."

justvictorious_moi:

"True words which a lot of people will misunderstand. This also goes for the married. Just have children that you can afford to take care of."

nwobodougochukwu:

"They no get money to feed their child but they have money to buy Data and beg on Instagram."

adukeade12:

"Where is the lie? when we started chatting in 2019. I had no shop no car nothing but I was working in a club...but she encouraged me. Today I am doing well for me and my kids ....hit the street get something done and stop stressing pple finish."

Old vs new

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ehi shared an old photo of two of her kids chilling in the sitting room of her old apartment alongside another photo of the same children in the sitting room of her new palatial mansion.

A number of people could not help but be amazed at the growth and they took to the comment section to express as much.

In the caption of the post, the socialite advised her fans to trust the process because things would get better.

Source: Legit Nigeria