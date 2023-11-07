Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Young Duu, has continued to find favour after he was kicked out of Portable’s record label

Just recently, fellow singer Berri Tiga’s manager, Kesh, took the ex-Zeh Nation signee shopping

A video was posted online after a brand new iPhone 15 pro max was purchased for Young Duu

Popular upcoming Nigerian singer, Young Duu, is back in the news after people continued to show him kindness following his fallout with Portable.

Recall that Young Duu used to be signed on to Zeh Nation record label before his boss, Portable, sent him packing and accused him of bringing bad luck.

Fans react to heartwarming video as Berri Tiga's manager buys iPhone 15 pro max for Young Duu. Photos: @onlyonekesh

Source: Instagram

In a new development, popular Machala singer, Berri Tiga’s manager, Kesh, decided to take the young musician shopping. Shortly after a video was posted online showing a brand new iPhone 15 being presented to Young Duu.

Young Duu was all smiles when he realised the phone belonged to him and he was seen showing appreciation to his benefactors.

The video was accompanied by a caption where it was explained that they bought an Apple watch and iPhone 15 pro max for the singer.

See the video below:

Reactions as Berri Tiga’s manager buys iPhone 15 pro max for Young Duu

The heartwarming video of Young Duu receiving his new mobile phone spread online and many netizens had wholesome reactions. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

viperthewiper_ent:

“Who go help you no go stress you true true.”

omalichawa__:

“Portable was an obstacle to his blessings and favours.”

Olu_wa_pelumi:

“Dear youngy duu please don’t go back to portable nobody will help you under that zeh nation not that you are so talented but they just wanna teach portable lesson if you can’t do it another person go do more and portable why are you so pained about youngy duu why don’t you use the same energy on dj spirit, bolisco, manny money,ege foreign why only youngy duu because you see how dem dey help him ole ni ee.”

Maryann_officiall:

“Portable go Dey think Watin he go buy for Abuga now.”

baff_ups__designs:

“Hope he has up to 2.5m in his account ?”

obaksolo:

“This is Grace o❤️❤️❤️YoungyDuuu WarriDuuu.”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“Youngduu is bigger than Zeh nation Grace & Grace no be mateeee!!!”

Yourprincecharming01:

“Young duu may you continue to shine.”

immickymicheal:

“This iPhone 15 pro max cost pass that agbako 1995 Honda EOD them been buy for you.”

omalichawa__:

“Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth..I’m happy for him portable wouldn’t see his worth now a lot of people are seeing it.”

Maasoroju:

“Una sha wan give portable HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE.”

mandy__chuks:

“Be like una no want make portable mind touch ground .”

kenna.ama:

“ Same thing they did to Portable. But unlike him, he is gentle.”

Young Duu clears the air on being signed to Portable's label

Still on Young Duu, Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer maintained that Portable was his helper, and his rant online about leaving his record label was not valid.

In an online interview, the young singer revealed that contrary to Portable's claim, he was not signed to his Zeh Nation.

Young Duu added that Portable sent him away with claims that he was not benefitting from him and posted it online for all to see.

Source: Legit.ng