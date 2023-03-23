Wealthy businesswoman, Ehi Ogbebor, has stirred lovely reactions on social media after sharing a video of her daughter

Apparently, the little one had complained about the décor in her room and her mum went the extra mile to make some changes

A video captured the moment Ehi’s daughter walked into her transformed room and social media users couldn’t stop gushing

Top business mogul, Ehi Ogbebor, recently melted hearts in the online community after sharing a video showing her encounter with her daughter.

The celebrity interior designer explained that the young one had previously complained about the colours in her room.

Ehi Ogbebor shares cut video of daughter's bedroom.

Source: Instagram

Ehi took it upon herself to change her daughter’s mattress to a more comfortable one and also threw in a beautiful pink bedsheet.

“Kids are so easy to please. n minimal needs. Madam said she is tired of yellow n grey room. Now colour preference is pink n soft mattress I don’t like pink!!! But it’s not my room. So let the colour riot begin..” she wrote.

The doting mum shared a video showing the moment her daughter walked into the room and saw the new transformation that had taken place in her room.

Watch the adorable clip below:

Ehi’s followers react

emma_illy9 said

"Awww she’s so happy."

driving_forze said:

"@ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel You too try Jor, spoiling your kids like no tomorrow, way to go girl..."

oluwatoyin_o1 said:

"Awwwwww so colorful..I love it❤️."

iamade_queen said:

"This is too astonishing, weldone my queen ❤️❤️"

pe_.rpetua said:

"Lol. Pls oooo let it begin. Las Las na dem we dey hustle for."

luxelois_fashionandmore said:

"They're not hard to please when you have the money. We'll have kids and we'll have more than enough to take very good care of them. Amen."

