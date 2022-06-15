Popular Nigerian socialite, Mc Oluomo, recently showed love to his ex-lover, Ehi Ogbebor, on her birthday

Ehi clocked 37 on June 15 and the former Lagos NURTW boss penned down a sweet note to celebrate her

The celebrant reacted to Oluomo’s kind words as she called him her bestie while showing appreciation

Popular Nigerian celebrity interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor, clocked the new age of 37 on June 15, 2022.

The businesswoman was celebrated on social media by loved ones including her ex-boyfriend, MC Oluomo.

The former Lagos NURTW boss took to his official Instagram page to pen down a sweet birthday message for Ehi.

MC Oluomo celebrates Ehi on her birthday. Photos: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel, @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Oluomo described Ehi as a strong and hardworking woman who can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his note, he added that the celebrant deserves recognition from people because she is genuinely a lovely and wonderful woman.

See his post below:

Ehi reacts to MC Oluomo’s birthday message

The celebrant was touched by her ex-lover’s well-wishes and she reacted in the comment section.

Ehi called Oluomo her bestie as she thanked him. She wrote:

“Thanks my besty FOR LIFE....a GOOD great nice man....am privileged to call you FRIEND.... MY FRIEND FOR LIFE.... ALLAH BLESS YOU.”

Nigerians react to MC Oluomo’s birthday message to Ehi

Read what some internet users had to say about their exchange below:

Beckizzy_:

“No be MC writing be this ooo.”

Exclusive_oracle:

“You're not a betrayal and you will never betrayal anybody.”

Dewolafromisaleeko:

“Who type that thing ?‍‍.”

Monic_baby:

“No vn on this ig and e Dey pain me‍♀️”

Oluyemz:

“Wish we can post stickers on IG comment .”

Misikell:

“This woman is beautiful .. one. Secondly who did this writeup for mc tuta.”

Ochy_evergreenclothier:

“Nawa o. No be MC hand writing be this .”

Senora_claire:

“Wait fess is it mc oluomo that wrote this grammar, or his social media handler?”

Nice one.

Ehi celebrates MC Oluomo on his birthday

Ex-Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, recently celebrated adding another year to his age.

Just like many who celebrated him, his former girlfriend who is an interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor sent him good wishes.

Ehi took to her Instagram story channel with a photo of Oluomo and showered prayers on him. She thanked him for being a good man and friend.

Source: Legit.ng