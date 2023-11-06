Ekene Umenwa recently got married, and her reaction to Moses Bliss' presence at the ceremony sparked reactions

The actress abandoned her husband to hug and kneel at the feet of the gospel singer

Following the massive reactions to the viral video, Ekene's husband has shut critics of his wife and their marriage up

Nollywood star Ekene Umenwa got netizens sharing different opinions and conclusions about her marriage on her wedding day.

During her wedding ceremony, the actress left her husband and ran to hug gospel singer Moses Bliss, who made a surprise appearance.

As the singer worshipped, Ekene knelt at Moses Bliss' feet with her husband looking on by the side.

The video at the star-studded wedding sparked different reactions, with most people foreseeing an end to the marriage that had not even started.

How did Ekene Umenwa's hubby react?

In a post on his page, the actress' husband, Ifeanyi Ogbodo Alex, called out a popular blogger for spreading the viral video, which generated negative comments from netizens.

He also noted that God was involved in his marriage and thanked Moses Bliss for surprising his wife.

Read his caption below:

"When God is involved everything becomes rosy.. @ekene_umenwa God bless you @deacon_famous , @mosesbliss thank you for surprising my wife. God bless you. Please all of you should close your mouth @instablog9ja."

See the post below:

Reactions to the actress' hubby's post

The reaction from Ekene's husband got people sharing mixed opinions. Read some comments below:

ruthisha_mandyz:

"Why God nur go bless ur wife, na she make money for u. Cos na she them spray."

amarachiigidimbah:

"Tell them ooh! Close your mouth it’s too early."

deacon_famous:

"I love the last line. May God be praised."

realprincessmicheal:

"I have watched this video multiple times and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. She’s a well trained and reserved woman. She’s only showing appreciation! So they didn’t see the way she also knelt to appreciate her bestie. People hate good."

_becky_zachi:

"Lord I see wat Yu did for her pls do it for d we d single ladies out dere."

ugegbe_ajaelo:

"If you don’t know God you will never understand the video! It’s not their fault."

iamcin_dy:

"This man! E even tag the werey blog."

caringeve:

"Bride kneel down to the grace of God for singer life or man of God, does that stop her from not going home with her groom? Nigerians make una dey fear God o."

blessingginababy:

"God bless your home, don’t listen to haters ooo."

James Brown attends Ekene Umenwa's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that James Brown sparked reactions on social media with a video of him at actress Ekene Umenwa's star-studded wedding.

Dressed in a gorgeous pink dress, the crossdresser received a celebrity's welcome from the MC, who looked excited to see him.

James, who attended the wedding with actress Destiny Etiko, exited the stage like a diva, carrying the ruffled end of his long dress elegantly.

