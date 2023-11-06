Nigerian actress Adebimpe Oyebade-Adedimeji, better known by her screen name Mo Bimpe, has given a sneak peek into her marriage with Lateef Adedimeji

Nigerian actress Adebimpe Oyebade-Adedimeji, better known by her screen name Mo Bimpe, has revealed that she has become more extroverted since marrying her colleague Lateef Adedimeji.

In a recent episode of Debbie Shokoya's video podcast, she revealed she was a private person.

Mo Bimpe peaks on her love story with Lateef Adedimeji Credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

During a heart-to-heart interview, Mo Bimpe, however, acknowledged that she still doesn't go out often but attends events to support her partner.

"I am a private person. Before I got married to my husband, I was not as outgoing as I am now. Even now, I still don't go out. However, you can find me on the red carpet with my husband, probably supporting him and performing my wifely duties. So, it's impossible for me not to be out there."

How lady asked Lateef to marry her as second wife

She narrated a story about a female troll who had begged her husband to take her as a second wife.

"She went to my husband's page the following day to tell him to marry her as a second wife. My fans sent me the message, saying this same girl, who was causing trouble on my page the day before, was now in my husband's comment section. I now decided to talk about the issue. People can be crazy."

Mo Bimpe reacts to her husband's bedroom scene with Nancy Isime

Mo Bimpe reacted to a bedroom scene between her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, and a colleague, Nancy Isime.

In a movie clip sighted by Legit.ng on Tunde Ednut's Instagram page, the actress' husband and the popular TV host shared a passionate moment in a scene.

The video showed when Lateef was startled to see his neighbour, played by Nancy Isime, barging into his house to charge her phone. Upon seeing the beauty model seated on his bed, the towel wrapped around his waist immediately dropped to the floor.

Due to the nature of the video, many comments followed. However, the reaction of Lateef's wife became the day's topic.

