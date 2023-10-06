Fast-rising artist Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy opened up about the circumstances surrounding the passing of his friend Mohbad

In an interview with Television Continental (TVC), Primeboy recounted the last encounter he had with Mohbad and his wife, Wumi

He revealed that an argument arose between the late singer and his wife, and he was asked to leave his car

Fast-rising singer Owodunni Ibrahim, better known as Primeboy, has spoken out about the controversy surrounding the death of his friend Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Primeboy reflected on his final meeting with Mohbad in an interview with Television Continental, TVC.

"Mohbad's Primeboy speaks on their last meeting Credit: @officialprimeboy, @iammohbad

the upcoming artitst, who turned himself into the police on Thursday, October 5, after being declared sought on Wednesday, said that Mohbad had chased him out of his car during a domestic dispute with his wife.

His words: "He (Mohbad) was trying to alight from the car when the issue between him and his wife heated up. But I stopped him, advising that it wasn't safe for him to do so since Zlatan was still performing. He then told me to come down from the car. And I did.

"I could tell that he was badly hurt from how he was reacting that day," he added.

Primeboy further stated that, contrary to widespread belief, he was never invited by the Nigerian police.

He said, "I have never received a message of invitation from the police; it is a big lie that I did. Before this issue of declaring me wanted sprang up, I had wanted to explain myself at the station after people started accusing me of killing Mohbad."

Primeboy's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions online:

bishy.opeyemi :

"If this guy is saying the truth about the police not inviting him earlier before declaring him wanted, how then can we trust the that their investigation will be true and fair ??? This is really sad !"

unboxwithadaora:

"The driver, this guy, and his wife should be thoroughly questioned and investigated. They are the ones that know exactly what transpired that very Sunday night.

"They should be brought in the same room and be interrogated."

idinma_x:

"Other people where interrogated, why is he the only one who’s own should be aired??? What are they up to? What narrative are they trying to drive down??"

chyomsss:

"The rich prime suspects came to assist the police while the poor suspects are declared wanted . Can only happen in Nigeria ‍♀️."

iamjuliet_ndudi:

"U were sitting in between them yet you do not know what they were discussing ahhhh ..,,Meanwhile samlarry and naira nko .. they came to assist."

ayomipeskitchen:

"His story seems to be consistent. He mentioned a few names, those ones should be called as well to clear those parts of his story."

Mohbad and Naira Marley featured as question in Rivers State University exam

Rivers State University (RSU) has featured Naira Marley and Mohbad in one of their second-semester exams.

Using the viral knowledge of the music executive's feud with his ex-signee, the engineering faculty at RSU decided to test its students with the controversial real-life case study.

The question paper carrying the date October 2, 2023, sparked tonnes of reactions from mourners on social media.

