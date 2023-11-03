Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh updated her fans and followers on one of her ex-boyfriends who was getting married

The Nollywood goddess stunned many when she revealed that she was paid to grace the ceremony on November 4, 2023

Tonto sparked huge reactions when she disclosed that her former lover was getting married to one of her close friends

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has sought the advice of her fans and followers after being invited to one of her ex's weddings.

The movie star stunned many as she noted that her ex was marrying her close friend tomorrow, November 4.

She, however, stated that she had completely forgotten about it until the very moment she made the post.

Tonto expressed her dissatisfaction with not having a personal assistant and mentioned that she did not have an outfit to wear.

She further stated that if she did not attend the wedding, she would be perceived as a bitter ex, and she highlighted that she has been compensated to attend.

“I honestly need a PA, My ex is getting married to my friend tomorrow. I totally forgot, don’t have an outfit, I love them both.He honestly deserves this happiness because I almost made that man run mad.If I don’t make this wedding I’ll be seen as a bitter ex plus I was paid to be there. I need an outfit”.

She further stated that her ex did not meet her pal while they were still together.

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

princessij8:

"Wahala wear cover shoe."

inemmicheal:

"I can be your PA and even create content for you."

kriztian_alex:

"I can apply ma’am.. I’m the best P.A u can ever wish for."

kidsnmorehub:

"Forget!!! There are levels to these things."

adabiase:

"You already have a chairman of local government as your PA and big sister nah………… Do you want to change me."

james_laski_r:

"What an offer! What are the terms and conditions for the job?"

myfood_lab01:

"Please if you have a PA before ma please forgive him don't sack him it's hard out here and harder without a job."

