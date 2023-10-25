Controversial media personality Blessing CEO has been dragged on social media after IVD reacted to her claim

Blessing has revealed via viral posts and videos that the singer owes her rumoured lover IVD N4.5m, the balance of the car he bought for Isreal

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the car dealer debunked the claim and urged Blessing CEO to stop spreading fake news

Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD has taken to social media to call Okoro Blessing aka Blessing CEO to order.

This comes after the controversial relationship expert claimed Davido owes IVD, her rumoured lover N4.5m balance for the purchase of Isreal DMW's car.

Netizens react as IVD replies Blessing CEO Photo credit: @ivd001/@davido/@officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

IVD cleared the air and revealed that Davido is not owing him a dime and he urged Blessing to spot spreading fake speculations.

The car dealer said he has love for the singer and prayed that God would continue to bless him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Netizens react to IVD's post

The auto dealer's disclaimer sparked reactions online, read some comments below:

fortunista_by_ivy:

"IVD collected balance from Davido and kept it away from Blessing! Chop am, clean mouth! Men will stain your white o."

ladyque_1:

"They have left her behind."

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"Blessing nor dey hear word, this man go put you for trouble. you never still learn."

celebrity_painter19:

"U see that thing called brotherhood. Na sense them take dey talk for their matter , even relationship no strong reach am . He be like husband and wife matter .. them don loose guard madam even with tattoos."

jay_scotch_autos:

"Don't fight people's battles. Blessings upon you all."

comment_cop12:

"Blessing your mind no go touch ground for this socio medium."

sonia467438:

"Chai Davido don suffer all bcos he is a good guy. Nigerians don’t appreciate good people. Davido pls after all this stop helping people Abeg."

bernardthefirs1:

"Verydarkman will be the end of Blessing’s career."

evelynndaliaku:

"Ha! Blessing CEO what a slap on your face?"

jhoystin:

"Does David even have any legal team at all."

jessy.whyte1:

"Blessing come oh, they have left you behind."

Isreal DMW rracts to Blessing CEO's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that the logistics manager reacted to claims by Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, that the car the singer bought for him has yet to be paid for in full.

The controversial media personality alleged in videos and posts that the Unavailable crooner refused to pay the N4.5m balance of the car bought from Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, for four years.

Isreal warned Blessing never to chase clout with his name or Davido's and asked if she thinks he is Verydarkman, whom she dragged online.

Source: Legit.ng