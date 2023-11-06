Yul Edochie has remained unbroken in the face of criticism since he took colleague Judy Austin as his second wife

In a new post on his Instagram page, the actor shared a photo and stated that his fresh look is why he has a lot of people hating on him

Yul's comment section was quickly filled with comments bashing him about how he treated his first wife and May and how his second, Judy, has taken over his mind

Yul Edochie has sparked another round of reactions on social media with a new post on his Instagram page.

The actor, who has constantly been dragged for taking Judy Austin as his second wife shared a photo of himself looking dapper.

Yul Edochie shares new photo Photo credit: @yuledochie

In his caption, Edochie revealed that one of the reasons he has people beefing and hating on him is because he is fresher than all of them.

He also used the post to wish his followers blessings of the new week.

Recall that fans of his first wife, May, dragged the actor for saying he is irreplaceable.

The actor wrote:

"One of the reasons they beef me so much, I’m fresher than all of them. Happy New Week ladies and gentlemen. This week, we go use container pack blessings. Amen."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions to Yul Edochie's post

The actor's post earned him drags from netizens, read some comments gathered below:

yusufakeem2023:

"You don change ur filter from tomato red to off white, Queen May won't still notice you even if you change ur filter to indigo."

nancymalata:

"The problem is you thought May would beg and fight for you but you got the shock of your life after she has moved on silently without any drama and gave you up at zero price. You pegged yourself at the value of gold but she gave you up like ordinary stone used for killing bird in the bush."

onyinyechi__favour:

"We don’t beef you mr fresher, we frown at your f00lishness. Obviously you have no redemption."

nopeace4dwicked:

"Must be olodo judy that added ds caption. Bcus ds sounds like what a 12 year old could say."

chidinma7343:

"The reason you feel disrespecting your lawfully wedded for a side hen, you considered, now one thing you most know as a man, your peace of mind is gone forever, know this and know peace."

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"Odogwu nwoke di okay.. Husband to Beautiful May And Judy."

mama_israelgh:

"Are you that bored that you want people to insult you all the time . Why can't you keep quiet and go through this phase of your life without all these social media stress. Aaaba."

huda_siyama_:

"Depression is real oga you’re depressed."

