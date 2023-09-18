Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie received heartfelt recognition from some northern youths

The accomplished filmmaker couldn't contain his joy as he captured the occasion that took place in his office in Abuja

Yul shared how they deemed him deserving of a title that indicated his support for the development of Hausa youths

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has been duly recognised and appreciated by the Northern Youths Consultative Forum.

The filmmaker, filled with joy, captured the moment he was honoured in the comfort of his office in Abuja.

Yul Edochie receives the title of Shield and Protector of Northern Youths. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul took to social media to narrate how the notable body found him worthy of the title "Shield and Protector of Northern Youths and Icon of Nation Building".

He further commented on his support for adequate governance in the country.

The actor wrote:

"A few days ago I received a delegation from the Northern Youths Consultative Forum, in my office in Abuja. They honored me with an award and title: GARKUWAN MARTASAN AREWA.

"Which means, SHIELD AND PROTECTOR OF NORTHERN YOUTHS and ICON OF NATION BUILDING.

"In appreciation of my contribution to nation building, youth empowerment, socio-economic & political development, astute participation in good governance for the benefit of Humanity and Nigeria.

"Sincerely appreciated. Thank you, Arewa Youths."

See the video he shared below

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's new title

Legit.ng captured how internet users celebrated the actor. See their comments below:

mr.gmoney1:

"Stay where u are appreciated….. if you are still abusing this man u r no different from sam larry."

amachizo:

"They will soon honour you with one of their daughters mkpi."

forsmanchristabel:

"@yuledochie ..WELL DESERVED, ODOGWU NWOKE..UNSTOPPABLE KING❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ CONGRATS MY PADDY FOR LIFE.. MORE TO COME.

asap_4l:

"Justice for Yu, Justice for Arewa youths."

_d_kay1:

"Which youth are you empowering???? Have you empowered ur wife and family first???? Disappointment in a native and red cap. ."

pellannaji:

"You are competing with May. Yul grow up . Allow the woman to.shine."

Source: Legit.ng