Yul Edochie recently bragged about his acting prowess as he shared an old video from a movie he featured on

In the video's caption, the Nollywood star and politician described himself as irreplaceable

Some fans have, however, claimed Yul's comment was a reaction to the lovely pictures his first wife, May Edochie, has been sharing on her page

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has stirred reactions with an Instagram post of him bragging about what seemed to be his acting prowess.

Yul, who shared a video from a movie he acted in, also stated he was irreplaceable.

May's fans criticised Yul Edochie's new post. Credit: @yuledochie @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

He wrote in the caption:

"My fans always say that Yul Edochie is irreplaceable. They're 100% right."

See his post below:

Netizens read meanings to Yul Edochie's post

While the actor may have only been bragging about his acting prowess, some netizens, who are his first wife, May Edochie's fans, have reacted to the post.

It is no longer news that Yul has been repeatedly dragged over his second marriage with his colleague Judy Austin.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Yul's post; see them below:

shomie_thickana:

"We expected a post from you Queen May said we should be speaking french now ohhh so na only french movies we go watch Where is your co agent?"

judy_toto_infested_maggot_:

"Sign of depression is wen you keep posting old videos and pictures means the person is restless and missing someone he really loves."

bravebarr:

"Did you people see how Queen May is looking? Oh no! Everyone needs her kinda grace. Such a sweet Soul."

official_glory_gee:

"No evidence u go explain tire yeye set of couples."

brenda7761johnson:

"We watch only French movies now because that's what queen may speak now, we movie."

paulinenkollie_:

"We in are currently in France we don’t care what you got going on in Nigeria."

ziggi4408:

"May Yul Edochie, the GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!"

May Edochie rides in a Maybach in Madrid

Legit.ng previously reported that May appeared to be doing well for herself as she shared cute pictures of her in different countries.

She warmed hearts with a video showing her arrival in Madrid, Spain.

Another clip showed May riding in a Maybach.

Source: Legit.ng