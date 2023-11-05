Nigerian singer Wizkid has dampened the hope of fans who have been anticipating new projects from him

A frustrated fan sent the singer a message and asked when he would drop new songs with a hint of threat

Wizkid replied that he is on holiday and would be back in 4 years or more as he is still trying to enjoy his money

Fans of Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, are not going to get any songs from him soon as the singer seems to have taken a break to enjoy his life.

In a now trending conversation on social media, a frustrated fan of the singer sent him a DM on Instagram and asked if he wouldn't be dropping new songs soon.

Netizens react to Wizkid's reply

Source: Instagram

The fan also threatened the singer but Wizkid found the outburst cute and replied.

The singer revealed he is on holiday and he wants to enjoy, in another slide on his IG story, he said that he would be back in four years because he wants to enjoy the money he worked for.

In another slide, Wizkid said it might take five years for him to come back as he might decide to start playing football, golf, FIFA or wrestling.

The singer is on holiday after giving his mum a befitting burial almost a month ago in Lagos.

The event was a star studded and lavish ceremony.

Netizens react to Wizkid's replies

The singer's reply got netizens sharing different opinions, and he is currently trending on X, formerly Twitter.

chief_nenry:

"Omo .. person wen fit tell Big Wiz that slide 2 ehn na big person to Big Wiz himself o cos omo .. by the way Popsy still enjoying holiday."

adesope_shopsydoo

"Knowing him , he go don laugh at the message he received like crazy… yeah, he is back."

nosakhare373:

"The thing de para me, drop album."

hott_galz:

"You dey beg person for music you still dey use ogun threaten am."

ho_stupiddd:

"Everybody’s dad !! Argue with your keyboard."

richkemesolo:

"Even if na just the beat...baba drop something please."

poshalhaja18:

"Him don start his own December holiday since after the burial party. I love that text make he give us one verse to hold body."

Wizkid, Jada and their sons bond at the beach

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer showed out as a family man after he returned to the country for his mum's burial.

In clips sighted online, the singer, his baby mama, Jada, and their two sons arrived at a beach in Lagos to the excitement of onlookers.

Several people around the beach whipped out their phones as they hailed the singer, who returned the gesture by acknowledging their presence.

