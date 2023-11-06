Nigerian actress Regina Daniels left many in awe as she spoke about her intense love for money and how she hustles tirelessly for it

The young movie star took to social media to reveal that despite being married to a billionaire, she works like her bank account is empty

Buttressing further, Regina mentioned that dedication to her film career has given her reasons to be happy

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has revealed her desire for wealth, which she attributed to the driving force behind her dedication to her career.

The senator's young wife has managed to keep up her hectic, hustling pace in the movie industry despite the luxury she has found herself in as a mother of two.

Regina Daniels speaks on love for wealth Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of herself working tirelessly at a movie scene, she noted that she works like her bank account is empty to give in proper dedication.

She also mentioned that her second source of joy is working with a remarkable, committed production crew.

"Steadily hustling like account is on red ….. mehn I like making money way too much ooo ….. dedicating this entire week to my movie production. It's been a while of constant back-to-back, keeping early mornings and late nights. And I must say being on set is my second happy place, especially filming with an amazing, dedicated, and supportive crew," she wrote.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' post on love for money

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

oludare_kaz:

"Your love for money is obvious you don’t need to put it into writing. If not for money, what will you be doing with grandpa."

precious_chidinma001:

"Very inspiring , I love."

prince_igb_comedy:

"More blessings for you all."

benny_ella_:

"Seeing you in screen is a good vibes to me. Does tune when. U speak I miss them. Nice watching u again."

Source: Legit.ng