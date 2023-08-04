Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently shared her cute exchange with her first son, Munir

On his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of her son refusing to smile at her after she made him angry

The adorable video seemed to amuse many fans as they gave a series of interesting reactions to it

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her first son, Munir, have got fans talking over their recent exchange in a video.

On Munir’s official Instagram page, a video was posted showing the three-year-old boy refusing to smile at his mother because she had upset him.

Regina Daniels' son refused to smile because she upset him. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

Regina was heard in the background trying to get her son to smile as she pleaded with him to stop frowning. Munir, however, made it clear that he was not smiling because he did not want to.

The little boy was heard saying:

“I’m not smiling because I don’t want to smile.”

Regina was heard begging him to smile for her because he is a cute baby boy, but he seemed adamant and did not crack a smile.

The caption that accompanied the video reads:

“Mama made me angry so I’m not smiling anymore.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Regina Daniels’ son refusing to smile

The video of Regina Daniel’s exchange with her three-year-old son seemed to amuse many fans as they shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

pearlbaabamensah_:

“Aww what happened.”

Maureen.nwoke:

“Mama please make him smile oo because you go collect from Daddy.”

righteous5554:

“Mummy y na?”

iamkiekieola:

“So beautiful ❤️ I mean handsome baby boy.”

mawajabateh:

“Smile for us bb boy.”

boss.queen_rosmos:

“Awwn handsome King mama @regina.daniels please tell us sorry o.”

nwaneri_chizurumoke:

“Pls smile cutie.”

garcia.malyn:

“Adorable.”

moda2anenergygod:

“Apologize oooo!... Cutie.”

