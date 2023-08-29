Nollywood screen diva Regina Daniels added some extravagant beauty to the timeline with her new social media post

The billionaire wife displayed a top-notch minimalistic fashion approach with the new asoebi style she rocked

In her caption, Regina dropped some inspirational words to encourage her fans and followers on self-development

Much-loved Nigerian actress Regina Daniels brought some lush sparkle to the timeline with some new photos she posted.

The movie star was dressed in a peach and brown crystal-stoned lace outfit and a moderately wrapped gele (headgear) to go with it.

Regina Daniels shows off flamboyant beauty. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she showed off a rare view of her shoulder blade, which had a beautifully drawn butterfly tattoo.

Another photograph showed the young mum posing with her boys, who were casually dressed.

Dropping some life gems, Regina wrote in her caption:

"You will bloom if you take the time to water yourself. Last slide is of course my fav ……My boys gave the vibe of mama you obviously can’t take pictures without taking one with us."

See her post below:

Regina Daniels' post sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

jasmine_rajinder:

"My own beloved aunty."

sharon_bamidel:

"I am not a tattoo person but you see that butterfly ❤️."

tunde_oyewumi:

"Beautiful Senatoress to Distinguished Senator."

luxuries_by_bammypearls:

"One for Regina and one for Ned."

amanyarashidah:

"❤️❤️❤️fine gyaal blessed gyaal maashaALLAH❤️. May your boys be happy n healthy."

tochi_lifestyle:

"Dear women, we love you for being beautiful, a supportive system and for keeping lot of strengths.. Thank you❤️."

spotdonfasion:

"You are beautiful❤️."

plo_scents:

"If beauty was a person."

Regina Daniels shares travel boxes as birthday gift

The Nollywood actress still celebrated her sons' birthdays weeks after they hosted it

The loving mum took to social media to inform family and friends of the arrival of her children's birthday souvenir that was supposed to have been shared during their party.

Regina revealed that the packages arrived late but that the phone numbers of her guests were collected so that the gifts could be delivered to them.

Source: Legit.ng