A shocking TikTok video has gone viral on social media, revealing the lavish lifestyle of a woman who begs on the street.

The video shows the woman checking out on expensive fried chicken from a roadside vendor, while sitting on the ground and wearing a headscarf.

The woman was seen picking out the fried chicken pieces with a fork, as if she was choosing from a buffet.

The lady was seen selecting the fried chicken. Photo credit: TikTok/@enycrown

The vendor looked on in disbelief as the beggar made her choice, seemingly unaware of the camera recording her.

The video has sparked outrage and disbelief among netizens, who questioned the authenticity of the woman’s begging and accused her of scamming people.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dotunmide reacted:

"Make she no chop again abi?"

Folarin:

"Na abuja begger dey live dis kin soft life."

Chioma Cynthia:

"Imagine if she has been saving for this day to happen, let her enjoy biko."

Brinn149:

"Finally. I am happy to see this e. They also have good days."

Favour Felix:

"Make beggar no chop chicken again?"

Folo-Run:

"She be human being o, she can even ride uber go house, no problem. let her enjoy."

Abdul:

"Pls make no body worry anybody life woo this world be how many days."

Charlesunegbut:

"Very proper thing he did because it doesn't come by everyday."

Arin63636:

"She has right to enjoy Life sometimes, even if she must heg to satisfy herse."

Source: Legit.ng