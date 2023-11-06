Teni, in a new video, has recounted how she was diagnosed with a life-threatening throat infection in July

The Sugar Mummy of Lagos, who shared a video of how she underwent treatment, couldn't help but express gratitude to her maker over her successful operation

Teni also hinted her new album Tears Of The Sun is set to be in November, revealing it was a heartfelt project for her

Celebrities also go through many challenges, including personal life-threatening situations which they may not make public to their fans and well-wishers.

Talented singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, known as Teni, recently stirred emotion as she revealed what she has been going through since July.

Teni shares video of her in a hospital. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The Suger Mummy of Lagos, as her fans also call her, revealed she was diagnosed with a life-threatening throat infection while recording my second album titled Tears Of The Sun.

Teni revealed after different bouts of temporary voice loss, doctors advised her to undergo a major operation or risk permanent voice loss.

She was, however, hospitalised in September after repeated cases of exhaustion.

Teni, towards the end of the clip she shared of her in hospital, expressed gratitude to God for his mercy as she revealed she was now back on her feet.

The singer assured fans her album would be out later this month.

Watch the video here.

Celebrities, fans reaction to Teni's moving video

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

liquorose:

"God gat you."

niyola:

"Congrats! I have been there, it’s really worth thanking God for."

julietibrahim:

"We love you Teni and we thank God for your life, good health and blessing you with your BEAUTIFUL voice!"

alex_unusual:

"Awww. We thank God."

bisimanuel:

"Our God is soo good. Your Testimony is permanent in Jesus name. Amen."

listen2tish:

"Glad you good. Had my vocal chord surgery in 2017. it was scary. Expensive and life changing!"

