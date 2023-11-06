Frank Edoho has reacted to the wedding video of Ekene Uwenwa, who got married over the weekend

Her husband decided to surprise her by inviting a gospel singer, Moses Bliss, to perform at the event

The happy bride could not hide her joy as she went on her kneel to greet the gospel act, and he held her for a long time

Media personality Frank Edoho has expressed his displeasure with the way gospel singer Moses Bliss behaved during his performance recently.

Bliss was invited to the wedding of actress Ekene Uwenwa, who got married over the weekend, and he hugged the bride for too long.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, while Bliss got to the stage to perform, Uwenwa was very excited and filled with amazement to see the singer. She abandoned her husband to greet Bliss, and Bliss held her for a long time.

Frank Edoho berates Bliss

Not satisfied with the way the music act behaved, Edoho took to social media to air his view. According to him, he cannot blame the happy bride for her actions.

He, however, chastised Bliss for holding the bride for a very long time. He said he should have directed her back to her husband instead of clutching her for a few minutes.

See the clip of the Bliss holding Ekene here:

Fans react to Frank Edoho's message to singer Bliss

Netizens have reacted to how Edoho berated Bliss for holding Uwenwa at her wedding during his performance. Here are some of the reactions below.

