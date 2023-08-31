Veteran TV broadcaster and MC Frank Idoho criticised social media influencer Daniel Regha for disrespecting him

In an interview with Tejubabyfaceoyelakin, Idoho narrated how Daniel blocked him on Twitter after throwing shades at him

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host likened Daniel to an arthropod and stated that he makes the most noise on Twitter Nigeria

Frank Edoho slams Daniel Regha, likens him to an arthropod

His irritation for Daniel spurred from the fact that he supposedly "tried" him on Twitter.

Frank further explained that Daniel Regha would not be able to take jabs from him in real life. He also admitted to being a different guy in real life than on social media.

He revealed that he is generally full of charm and pleasant energy in real life, but always ready to have it hotly with any unfortunate being on Twitter.

"I am excited about this because it's only on social media.

"But in real life, I am charming, didactic, calm, down to earth, down to heel. But when you try me on social media…".

See the video below

FranK Edoho's comments against Daniel Regha sparks reactions

See how Nigerians online compared the two individuals:

teeto__olayeni"

"Daniel even carry talk to Frank???? E no sabi Frank??? Frank is not called KING OF CLAPBACK for nothing."

_ngozee:

"I love uncle Frank!!! A brilliant man with a sound mind !!!! ❤️ He is who he thinks he is!!"

pejuamadi:

"Lol! Daniel see wetin pass him capability. Frank takes no prisoners ."

hube95:

"Set a cage fight: Daniel Regha vs Frank Edoho. Winner takes all."

ugegbe_oyibo:

"Person wey find Frank trouble really buy wahala."

amara_omeoga:

"Na wetin fit that una Daniel. If negativity was a person that would be him."

tour_lanny:

"So Daniel fit block person,he dey fear hin mental health."

Daniel Regha drags Davido

Popular Nigerian Twitter critic Daniel Regha called out singer Davido to settle his N20 million debt before he releases his next album.

Sometime last year, the DMW boss said he was going to alleviate the suffering of people as he made a vow to give out N20 million to 20 fans.

After the singer’s statement that he would be releasing an album on March 31, Daniel reminded him of his pledge, as he has always done.

Source: Legit.ng