The viral video of actress Ekene Umenwa kneeling and hugging Moses Bliss at her wedding is still generating reactions online

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, a netizen called on the popular gospel singer to tender an apology to the actress' husband

According to him, the scene was too extra, and it diminished the actress' husband, which shouldn't have happened

At her wedding, Nollywood star Ekene Umenwa abandoned her husband and latched onto gospel singer Moses Bliss as he made a surprise appearance.

The video went viral and generated mixed reactions online. A netizen has joined the growing number of critics as he dropped his opinion on the X app.

The man, Joseph Onuorah, publicly called out Moses Bliss and urged him to apologise to Ekene's husband.

He said the scene should not have happened as it was too extra and diminished the groom.

Onuorah also dragged the actress' husband for not being a real man as he allowed his wife to display such affection for another man.

His tweet read:

"I call on Moses Bliss to publicly apologize to the husband of the woman who was kneeling and hugging him on her wedding day to another Man. That scene was too extra, diminished the guy in the eyes of many & should not have happened. Real Men intentionally disallow any excess display of affections from wives and girlfriend of their friends. A man must never be made to look small in public over no deliberate fault of his!"

Netizens react to Joseph Onuorah's post

Many people called out the poster for worrying about something that was not his business.

@novieverest:

"You don turn Very Dark Man? Wetin be this?"

@ehimaggie:

"Lmaooo...when the hubby isn't complaining...who are you to complain???"

@aai_austin:

"The guy don even say e no concern anybody."

@unclechuks10:

"The way u guys take things is very annoying, that a girl kneel down bc she her her favourite worship song is now a crime, the girl only reverence God with the song not man."

@EyitayoFajinmi:

"It is not that deep na! The lady was star struck. People are just making unnecessary deal out of a simple spontaneous occurrence."

@Ayo_Babs3:

"Moses Bliss can't chase her away now.. it's not his fault.. if he had chased her away, it's still you guys would have dragged him and say he has pride .. blame the excited bride and not Moses Bliss, please."

@zege123:

"Wetin concern u for this matter? Husband who was singing along with Moses Bliss no complain, but na u wey watch 2 min video, na im carry am for head!! Abeg go drink burukutu and get bodi. Thank u."

Ekene Umenwa's husband reacts to her trending video

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a post on his page, the actress' husband, Ifeanyi Ogbodo Alex, called out a popular blogger for spreading the viral video.

He also noted that God was involved in his marriage and thanked Moses Bliss for surprising his wife.

Ekene's husband shut critics of his wife and their marriage up.

